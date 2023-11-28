Joyce Lynn Wulf’s Newly Released “Behold, I AM” is an Informative Exploration of the Eight Signs Declared in the Gospel of John
“Behold, I AM: A STUDY OF THE SIGNS, THE APPOINTED TIMES, IN THE GOSPEL OF JOHN” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joyce Lynn Wulf is a helpful resource for students of the Bible seeking a deeper understanding of key times and festivals found within God’s word.
Matthews, NC, November 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Behold, I AM: A STUDY OF THE SIGNS, THE APPOINTED TIMES, IN THE GOSPEL OF JOHN”: a scholarly resource for personal or group study. “Behold, I AM: A STUDY OF THE SIGNS, THE APPOINTED TIMES, IN THE GOSPEL OF JOHN” is the creation of published author Joyce Lynn Wulf who currently resides in North Carolina with her family. Joyce has enjoyed a varied career, including twenty-six years in the dental field, in which she was also a senior clinical instructor and consultant to private practices. Some of her later endeavors entailed clinical research for rare diseases, special needs parent advocacy, deaf-blind intervention, and direct support professionals. Two of her five children live with a rare disorder, sparking her passion for children and families dealing with unique challenges and needs. Joyce's constant enjoyment of detailed biblical research developed into one of her life's works. After twenty-two years, "Behold, I AM" is the product of her life-long dedication and love of studying the Word of God. In addition to research, writing, and time with her family, Joyce enjoys gardening and outdoor life with an energetic affection for the creation.
Wulf shares, “It was a childlike question, but the answer was as stunning as it was profound. If God is light, what do the primary colors of the rainbow’s spectrum signify? The Gospel of John declares in eight mysterious signs that God is light and Jesus Christ in the flesh was God sent to bring the light of true life to us. These enigmatic signs of light, semeion, imply the eight signs’ significance pointed to something other than what they appeared. The themes of John’s eight signs match the themes of the Feasts given to ancient Israel at Mount Sinai and a sequence of YHWH’s covenant names. 'Behold, I AM' is a rich, in-depth study into God’s Holyday appointed times, His eight Festivals of Light, what they meant then, what they mean today, and how they are fulfilling prophecy.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joyce Lynn Wulf’s new book brings perspective to the knowledge found within the often discussed and enigmatic Gospel of John.
Consumers can purchase “Behold, I AM: A STUDY OF THE SIGNS, THE APPOINTED TIMES, IN THE GOSPEL OF JOHN” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Behold, I AM: A STUDY OF THE SIGNS, THE APPOINTED TIMES, IN THE GOSPEL OF JOHN,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
