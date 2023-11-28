Hope Gibson’s Newly Released "Unwavering Hope: Hold on to the Father’s Hand: 40 Days Journey of Psalm 37" is an Engaging and Uplifting Devotional
“Unwavering Hope: Hold on to the Father’s Hand: 40 Days Journey of Psalm 37” from Christian Faith Publishing author Hope Gibson offers readers a helpful tool for finding the ways in which God has shaped, guided, and blessed each of us.
Detroit, MI, November 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Unwavering Hope: Hold on to the Father’s Hand: 40 Days Journey of Psalm 37”: a potent resource for personal and spiritual growth. “Unwavering Hope: Hold on to the Father’s Hand: 40 Days Journey of Psalm 37” is the creation of published author, Hope Gibson, an entrepreneur, a fifteen-year educator, and a life coach. A graduate of the University of Phoenix with a business degree and Marygrove College with a master’s degree in education, Hope is the founder and CEO of Hopeful Strategies. Hopeful Strategies integrates mental, spiritual, and emotional support to assist people in creating a balance of well-being.
Gibson shares, “We all think about hope. Hope. Hope? Hope! How can we acquire hope and use it to help us in our daily life’s challenges or struggles? When we acquire a hope that is unwavering, it provides that peace—the peace that we want to have in our lives on a consistent basis.
“On a daily basis, we see some shaky circumstances or situations that have our lives out of alignment and robbing us of our peace. Is there a stronghold that has entered your life, hijacked your peace, and created a sense of hopelessness?
“Unwavering Hope provides you with the tools that allow you to live a life with true deep understanding and emotional support. Unwavering Hope is designed to guide you in the process of evaluating and applying skills as well as providing reading materials that will support you in your daily life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hope Gibson’s new book shares a compassionate and empowering message of encouragement for anyone seeking a deeper connection with their faith.
Consumers can purchase “Unwavering Hope: Hold on to the Father’s Hand: 40 Days Journey of Psalm 37” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Unwavering Hope: Hold on to the Father’s Hand: 40 Days Journey of Psalm 37,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Gibson shares, “We all think about hope. Hope. Hope? Hope! How can we acquire hope and use it to help us in our daily life’s challenges or struggles? When we acquire a hope that is unwavering, it provides that peace—the peace that we want to have in our lives on a consistent basis.
“On a daily basis, we see some shaky circumstances or situations that have our lives out of alignment and robbing us of our peace. Is there a stronghold that has entered your life, hijacked your peace, and created a sense of hopelessness?
“Unwavering Hope provides you with the tools that allow you to live a life with true deep understanding and emotional support. Unwavering Hope is designed to guide you in the process of evaluating and applying skills as well as providing reading materials that will support you in your daily life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hope Gibson’s new book shares a compassionate and empowering message of encouragement for anyone seeking a deeper connection with their faith.
Consumers can purchase “Unwavering Hope: Hold on to the Father’s Hand: 40 Days Journey of Psalm 37” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Unwavering Hope: Hold on to the Father’s Hand: 40 Days Journey of Psalm 37,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories