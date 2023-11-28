Norman Law’s Newly Released “Hinduism and the Man on the Cross” is an Informative Exploration of Hinduism and Relevant Aspects of Christianity
“Hinduism and the Man on the Cross” from Christian Faith Publishing author Norman Law is a scholarly example of comparative religion that brings fresh awareness to relevant aspects of significant religions.
New York, NY, November 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Hinduism and the Man on the Cross”: a thoughtful study of historical facets and religious histories. “Hinduism and the Man on the Cross” is the creation of published author, Norman Law, who graduated from the University of Alberta, Canada, in 1970, and retired as an engineering project manager after working thirty-eight of his forty-four years in the oil and gas industry in Canada. Norman was married for twenty-four years and widowed in 2005, has two adult children, and remarried Miss A. Akbari in 2018.
Law shares, “The reason for writing this book is because of God’s irrefutable love for the people of India through His only Begotten son, Jesus Christ.
“This book explores the records of archeology, history of migration, language, and religion of Hinduism, and the findings are astonishing in that it is not what we normally expect.
“The author described the character and attributes of the six major Hindu deities: Brahma, Vishnu, Shiva, Indra, Krishna, and Rama as written in the ancient sacred Vedic Hindu texts: Rig Veda, Samaveda, Yajur (Black and White) Vedas, Atharva Veda, Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana, Mahabharata, and the Puranas, and they are definitely not as common beliefs or rumors passed down from generation to generation. A comparison is made with the character and attributes of God as described in the Christian Bible.
“Similarly, the author explores the origin of Hinduism’s major doctrines: Krishna’s claims, the Samsara cycle, Trimurti, avatars, dharma, self-realizations, renunciation of and freedom from attachments, yogic meditation, demonic possession, and minor doctrines like worship, idol worship, sin, death incarnation, castes, hell, curses, women, astrology, etc. as found in the ancient sacred Vedic texts as mentioned above and compared them with the theology, doctrines, and practices as found in the Christian Bible.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Norman Law’s new book will aid readers who are pursuing the opportunity to deepen their understanding of both Christianity and Hinduism.
Consumers can purchase “Hinduism and the Man on the Cross” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hinduism and the Man on the Cross,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
