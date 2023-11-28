Emily Speirs’s Newly Released “The Aralan Chronicles: The Golden Scepter” is an Exciting Adventure Through a Land of Magic and Unexpected Twists of Fate
“The Aralan Chronicles: The Golden Scepter” from Christian Faith Publishing author Emily Speirs continues a compelling fantasy tale that offers readers an immersive new realm filled with danger and intrigue.
Cass City, MI, November 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Aralan Chronicles: The Golden Scepter”: a delightful quest that follows a cast of affable characters. “The Aralan Chronicles: The Golden Scepter” is the creation of published author, Emily Speirs, a creative and loving highschooler from Michigan.
Speirs shares, “It’s been nine months since Zaravor nearly took over Aralan. When Everest’s aunt, Callista, shows up at her birthday unexpectedly, Everest realizes it’s time to move. Now Everest and her friends are on a quest to retrieve the Crystal Scepter, a mysterious artifact hidden deep within the Atlas Mountains. Meanwhile, Soren begins his reign as king, learning to lead, exposing enemies, and bringing peace to all. Adventure leaps off the page, and secrets lurk behind each corner in the second book of the Aralan Chronicles, an adventure like no other.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Emily Speirs’s new book will delight the imagination as readers find themselves racing to see what awaits Everest on her most recent adventure.
Consumers can purchase “The Aralan Chronicles: The Golden Scepter” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Aralan Chronicles: The Golden Scepter,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
