Victoria Hudson’s Newly Released "Because He Loved You First" is a Captivating Resource for Spiritual Enrichment
“Because He Loved You First” from Christian Faith Publishing author Victoria Hudson offers readers an interactive opportunity through insightful devotions, prayer, and space for personal journaling.
Mableton, GA, November 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Because He Loved You First” is a warmhearted celebration of God’s love created by published author, Victoria Hudson.
Hudson shares, “We all know that God loves us, but with the everyday grind of life, sometimes we all need a reminder of what God’s love is. This book was written in the basic sense and expression of God’s love found in his Word. It was meant for us to stop and relish in it. This book was written for every person going through something in life who needs to be reminded of God’s love. Regardless of your knowledge, your relationship with him, or the lack thereof, we all need a gentle reminder from time to time of God’s agape love. I am encouraging you to read this book and allow God’s Word to rejuvenate, draw you close, and allow you to just rest in him and his Word as he fills you with his unconditional and perfect love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Victoria Hudson’s new book will empower and inspire as readers reflect on the heartfelt sense of spiritual connection offered within.
Consumers can purchase “Because He Loved You First” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Because He Loved You First,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
