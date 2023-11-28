Brenda M.E. Meyer and Kenneth R.L. Meyer’s Newly Released “In His Service” is an Interactive Weekly Devotional for Those Tasked with Serving Others
“In His Service” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Brenda M.E. Meyer and Kenneth R.L. Meyer is a compassionate collection of reflective prompts that aids in gaining perspective on one’s relationship with God and the challenges of serving in His name.
Sacramento, CA, November 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “In His Service”: a heartfelt resource for spiritual sustenance. “In His Service” is the creation of published authors, Brenda M.E. Meyer and Kenneth R.L. Meyer, missionaries from Kenya who serve tirelessly to assist orphaned and vulnerable children.
Brenda M.E. Meyer and Kenneth R.L. Meyer share, “Many development workers, church workers, and missionaries spent a lot of their time serving others, a journey that can be both tiring and at the same time draining. This fifty-two-week devotional provides an opportunity for development workers and church workers to reflect on their work and their relationship with God and those they serve. Our desire is that as you read this devotional every week, you will have an experience with God that will refresh you and give you an opportunity to refresh those that you are working. 'In His Service' is a must-read for every development worker, church worker, and missionary who desires to gain perspective of their relationship with God and others.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brenda M.E. Meyer and Kenneth R.L. Meyer’s new book will challenge and empower those who seek to serve others in God’s name through a multitude of opportunities both within and outside the church.
Consumers can purchase “In His Service” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “In His Service,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Brenda M.E. Meyer and Kenneth R.L. Meyer share, “Many development workers, church workers, and missionaries spent a lot of their time serving others, a journey that can be both tiring and at the same time draining. This fifty-two-week devotional provides an opportunity for development workers and church workers to reflect on their work and their relationship with God and those they serve. Our desire is that as you read this devotional every week, you will have an experience with God that will refresh you and give you an opportunity to refresh those that you are working. 'In His Service' is a must-read for every development worker, church worker, and missionary who desires to gain perspective of their relationship with God and others.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brenda M.E. Meyer and Kenneth R.L. Meyer’s new book will challenge and empower those who seek to serve others in God’s name through a multitude of opportunities both within and outside the church.
Consumers can purchase “In His Service” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “In His Service,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories