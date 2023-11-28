Cynthia McGill’s Newly Released “Woman By God’s Design” is an Insightful Reflection on Key Women from the Bible and Relative Connections to Modern Women
“Woman By God’s Design” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cynthia McGill is an empowering resource for women of any age at any stage of life as the many facets of womanhood are examined from a spiritual perspective.
Mebane, NC, November 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Woman By God’s Design”: a touching celebration of the intrinsic value of women. “Woman By God’s Design” is the creation of published author Cynthia McGill, a native of Durham, North Carolina. She is a wife, mother of three children, and grandmother of five. She enjoys traveling, and on occasion riding as a passenger with her husband on his motorcycle.
McGill shares, “Bound up within the pages of this book is a treasure of spiritual truths. It captures the strengths, struggles, and lived experiences of women of the Bible and at the same time provides insight for women today. Within these pages, you will discover the many elements that make us who we are as spiritual beings that possess a soul and live in a physical body. As you are introduced to the women in scripture, you will come to appreciate who you were created to be and the qualities that make you unique. Every woman has a purpose, and we all have been given distinct talents and abilities. Each of us has been given that special quality as creations of God. We have been beautifully and wonderfully made. After reading this book, you will be inspired, encouraged, informed, and excited to be a woman by God’s design.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cynthia McGill’s new book is an appreciative review of the strength, faith, and resiliency of women.
Consumers can purchase “Woman By God’s Design” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Woman By God’s Design,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
McGill shares, “Bound up within the pages of this book is a treasure of spiritual truths. It captures the strengths, struggles, and lived experiences of women of the Bible and at the same time provides insight for women today. Within these pages, you will discover the many elements that make us who we are as spiritual beings that possess a soul and live in a physical body. As you are introduced to the women in scripture, you will come to appreciate who you were created to be and the qualities that make you unique. Every woman has a purpose, and we all have been given distinct talents and abilities. Each of us has been given that special quality as creations of God. We have been beautifully and wonderfully made. After reading this book, you will be inspired, encouraged, informed, and excited to be a woman by God’s design.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cynthia McGill’s new book is an appreciative review of the strength, faith, and resiliency of women.
Consumers can purchase “Woman By God’s Design” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Woman By God’s Design,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories