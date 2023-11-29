Loveforce International Releases “Heaven”
Santa Clarita, CA, November 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, December 1, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single. The Title of the single will be “Heaven.”
The new Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled “Heaven”. The single is in the R&B musical Genre. It features intricate rhythms and heavenly vocals. Lyrically, the song is about how heavenly it is to dance close with someone you are romantically close to.
“We have a fine example of a beautiful and romantic song this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “It is our hope that the song will start December with romance and inspire romance during the Holiday Season,” he continued.
InRchild’s “Heaven” will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
