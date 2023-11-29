Loveforce International Announces Its December Digital Music Singles Releases
Santa Clarita, CA, November 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International has announced its new Digital Music Singles releases for December. There will be 10 new Digital Music Singles released. The Digital Music Singles will be released every Friday in December including December 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29.
The December releases will include new music from seven different recording artists including Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Ami Cannon, inRchild, The Loveforce Collective, and Covid-19. Music in several different genres will be released including Soul, R&B, House-Dance music, Hard Rock, Progressive Rock, and Holiday music.
“We are proud of the quality and caliber of the music we are releasing this December,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We’ve got a great Christmas song, Several well sung songs and even some instrumentals. There is something for everyone,” he continued.
Loveforce International’s new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
The December releases will include new music from seven different recording artists including Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Ami Cannon, inRchild, The Loveforce Collective, and Covid-19. Music in several different genres will be released including Soul, R&B, House-Dance music, Hard Rock, Progressive Rock, and Holiday music.
“We are proud of the quality and caliber of the music we are releasing this December,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We’ve got a great Christmas song, Several well sung songs and even some instrumentals. There is something for everyone,” he continued.
Loveforce International’s new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories