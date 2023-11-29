Rodney Charles Tuomi’s Newly Released "Conversations with God" is an Enjoyable Collection of Articles That Explore Themes of Faith, Nature, and Much More
“Conversations with God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rodney Charles Tuomi is a thought-provoking selection of articles meant to inspire and celebrate God and all of creation.
New York, NY, November 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Conversations with God”: a heartfelt consideration of all God has done within the world. “Conversations with God” is the creation of published author Rodney Charles Tuomi, a father of four and a grandfather of three. He was an engineer who was active in church and community ministry and a senior pastor at a small church in Hibbing with a BS in chemical engineering from the University of Minnesota.
Tuomi shares, “This book is the third book that I have written. The first two were books of poetry, but this one is a sampling of articles that I have written for newspapers or magazines from the spring of 2010 (when I started to electronically save and collect them) until the summer of 2021.
“The book, 'Conversations with God,' is a compilation of years of life. It reflects many thoughts about God, about nature, and about the wisdom I have gained in so many years of studying, ministering, and loving people. I enjoy using humor though sometimes it may be a little subtle. The topics are many and often. One article is vastly different from the previous one or the following one. I do usually stick to one theme in each individual article. Each article is meant to picture an almighty, loving God in the light of nature and life experiences.
“My first book of poetry, Reflections, was a short, simple book; and my second book of poetry, Beside the Still Waters, was a longer, more detailed collection of poems and scriptures. This book is a little longer and more complex. My prayer and hope for you is that you enjoy my writing and let it minister to you and speak deeply into your life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rodney Charles Tuomi’s new book offers readers a variety of articles to choose from in their search for inspiration of faith.
Tuomi celebrated and followed God’s will all throughout his life before returning to the Lord in October 2021.
Consumers can purchase “Conversations with God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Conversations with God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
