Martha Hershberger and Dorothy Hershberger’s Newly Released "Celebrating Sixty-Plus Years of Being a Twin to a Special Needs Brother" is a Touching Memoir
“Celebrating Sixty-Plus Years of Being a Twin to a Special Needs Brother” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Martha Hershberger and Dorothy Hershberger is a heartfelt celebration of the importance of family and the hidden blessings that carry important lessons.
Iva, SC, November 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Celebrating Sixty-Plus Years of Being a Twin to a Special Needs Brother”: a poignant testimony to life’s joys and God’s abundance, created by published authors, Martha Hershberger and Dorothy Hershberger.
Martha Hershberger and Dorothy Hershberger share, “'Celebrating Sixty-Plus Years of Being a Twin with My Special-Needs Brother' was birthed by my desire to honor and celebrate my twin on our sixtieth birthday. For several weeks in April of 2020, our sixtieth birthday month, I posted short daily posts on Facebook, telling stories about my twin, Marvin, known as 'Buddy.' My sister, Dorothy, assisted me on this project. We received many comments encouraging us to write a book. Two years later, we had the manuscript ready for submission.
“This is the story of our family’s journey with Buddy, who was brain damaged at birth and diagnosed with epilepsy at sixteen years of age. It’s not a path we would have chosen for Buddy, and I’ve often wondered what life would have been like for us as twins if Buddy had not been a special-needs person. However, we would have missed out on so much had we not had our 'Buddy.'
“We want our story to give testimony to the fact that joy and contentment in life are not dependent upon circumstances. Rather, it is living life in service to others with an attitude of gratitude and opening our hearts to recognize the blessings, tangible or intangible, that the Lord has given us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Martha Hershberger and Dorothy Hershberger’s new book shares an intimate and uplifting look into the lives of a group of devoted siblings.
Consumers can purchase “Celebrating Sixty-Plus Years of Being a Twin to a Special Needs Brother” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Celebrating Sixty-Plus Years of Being a Twin to a Special Needs Brother,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
