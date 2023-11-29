Martha Hershberger and Dorothy Hershberger’s Newly Released "Celebrating Sixty-Plus Years of Being a Twin to a Special Needs Brother" is a Touching Memoir

“Celebrating Sixty-Plus Years of Being a Twin to a Special Needs Brother” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Martha Hershberger and Dorothy Hershberger is a heartfelt celebration of the importance of family and the hidden blessings that carry important lessons.