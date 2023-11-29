Kim M. Mallette’s Newly Released "Ha-Hallelujah! Laugh Hard Love More Intentionally Live More Devotedly" is an Uplifting Celebration of the Joys of Life and Faith
“Ha-Hallelujah! Laugh Hard Love More Intentionally Live More Devotedly” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kim M. Mallette is an entertaining resource for encouragement of faith that brings humor and wonder at God’s creation to the forefront.
Watauga, TX, November 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Ha-Hallelujah! Laugh Hard Love More Intentionally Live More Devotedly”: a uniquely enjoyable devotional. “Ha-Hallelujah! Laugh Hard Love More Intentionally Live More Devotedly” is the creation of published author Kim M. Mallette, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who, after attending college at Central Christian College of the Bible in Moberly, served the local ministry for over twenty-five years in Iowa, Missouri, and Texas. He is now in the public workforce and considers it his greatest ministry thus far.
Mallette shares, “I love to laugh! I also love to tell stories! For me, that’s a risky combination. But more importantly, I want to help people to grow deeper in love with King Jesus.
“I firmly believe that the Creator fashioned us to laugh, smile, and sometimes even ROFL. I believe Jesus had a sense of humor. Just look at the funny things we see in His creation that make us giggle and smile. I like to imagine that He enjoyed more than His share of belly laughs with His disciples and audiences. I also know Jesus liked to tell stories—sometimes, long stories.
“I’ve taken some of my favorite true stories (with a few embellishments) that have made me laugh through the years and want to share them with you. I hope these might serve to help you spend some time with Jesus as you grin, chuckle, or maybe even snort your coffee through your nose. As you read, hopefully, you will be prompted to walk closer to the One who loves you most.
“Grab your coffee or tea and take a few minutes to hopefully laugh harder, love Jesus more intentionally, and live more devotedly for your Best Friend. Now enjoy some 'Ha-Hallelujah!'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kim M. Mallette’s new book brings readers a warm and welcoming approach to celebrating the faith and connecting with God.
Consumers can purchase “Ha-Hallelujah! Laugh Hard Love More Intentionally Live More Devotedly” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ha-Hallelujah! Laugh Hard Love More Intentionally Live More Devotedly,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
