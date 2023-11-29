Zephyr O'Zolochi’s Newly Released “The Nism Book” is a Thought-Provoking Discussion of a Newly Developed Religious Movement
“The Nism Book” from Christian Faith Publishing author Zephyr O'Zolochi is an engaging look at key tenets and the inspiration for a freshly discovered approach to worship.
New York, NY, November 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Nism Book”: an informative resource for students of comparative religion. “The Nism Book” is the creation of published author, Zephyr O'Zolochi.
O'Zolochi shares, “This book is a light introduction to Nism and the Nism Church. Nism is a new religion that has very strong roots in many other religions, including Christianity. It is named Nism because within Nism, God is known as N. It is early days for Nism at the time of writing, there are no public buildings such as Nism cathedrals for public worship, but hopefully you will enjoy reading about it and will be inspired to help Nism grow. You may feel a connection with the real-life angel story, you may feel empowered by hearing that heaven is under your creative direction, you may agree with the angle on the 'one true church' issue, and you may be fascinated with the use of the pharaoh title.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Zephyr O'Zolochi’s new book presents readers with a unique resource for understanding a burgeoning faith.
Consumers can purchase “The Nism Book” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Nism Book,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
