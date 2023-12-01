Nancy S. Thomas’s Newly Released "Timothy the Tree-Climbing Turtle" is a Sweet Story of an Adventurous Turtle Who Finds Himself in a Surprising Predicament
“Timothy the Tree-Climbing Turtle” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nancy S. Thomas is a delightful narrative that offers an important message of the value we hold for just being ourselves as well as an opportunity to grow one’s vocabulary.
Cosby, TN, December 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Timothy the Tree-Climbing Turtle”: a charming adventure with a happy ending. “Timothy the Tree-Climbing Turtle” is the creation of published author, Nancy S. Thomas, a dedicated wife who recently retired after fifty years serving in nursing.
Thomas shares, “Timothy was an ordinary turtle who was not happy with living life on the ground in a forest. He saw the squirrels in the trees, birds flying above him, and other creatures up high. He wanted to see what they saw, so he decided to climb a tree. Wait till you see what happened!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy S. Thomas’s new book will delight young imaginations as they learn the importance of being true to oneself.
Consumers can purchase “Timothy the Tree-Climbing Turtle” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Timothy the Tree-Climbing Turtle,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Thomas shares, “Timothy was an ordinary turtle who was not happy with living life on the ground in a forest. He saw the squirrels in the trees, birds flying above him, and other creatures up high. He wanted to see what they saw, so he decided to climb a tree. Wait till you see what happened!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy S. Thomas’s new book will delight young imaginations as they learn the importance of being true to oneself.
Consumers can purchase “Timothy the Tree-Climbing Turtle” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Timothy the Tree-Climbing Turtle,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories