Marijane Coffyn’s Newly Released "The Coffyn/Coffin Dynasty" is a Fascinating Genealogical Study of a Prolific and Impressive Family
“The Coffyn/Coffin Dynasty” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marijane Coffyn is an insightful resource for history buffs both within the family and without that seek to know more than the simple facts of birth and death when researching a family tree.
Boynton Beach, FL, December 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Coffyn/Coffin Dynasty”: a fascinating study of fifteen generations. “The Coffyn/Coffin Dynasty” is the creation of published author Marijane Coffyn.
Coffyn shares, “The Coffyn/Coffin Dynasty is a genealogical recapitulation of fifteen generations born in the United States. At first, I was going to title it The Coffin Saga Continues, but R. Gardner and Louis Coffin expired. I fell in love with a wonderful culmination of people belonging to my husband’s family. I added the years before the stepping on US soil. There are millions more of people out there to be added. One can enjoy reading cover to cover about so many important individuals such as presidents, a Union Station president, aviators, college owners, and patented people besides farmers, teachers, doctors, etc. It is not the norm of 'born and died' information.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marijane Coffyn’s new book will present readers with a plethora of family facts and fascinating histories.
Consumers can purchase “The Coffyn/Coffin Dynasty” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Coffyn/Coffin Dynasty,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
www.christianfaithpublishing.com/books/
Coffyn shares, “The Coffyn/Coffin Dynasty is a genealogical recapitulation of fifteen generations born in the United States. At first, I was going to title it The Coffin Saga Continues, but R. Gardner and Louis Coffin expired. I fell in love with a wonderful culmination of people belonging to my husband’s family. I added the years before the stepping on US soil. There are millions more of people out there to be added. One can enjoy reading cover to cover about so many important individuals such as presidents, a Union Station president, aviators, college owners, and patented people besides farmers, teachers, doctors, etc. It is not the norm of 'born and died' information.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marijane Coffyn’s new book will present readers with a plethora of family facts and fascinating histories.
Consumers can purchase “The Coffyn/Coffin Dynasty” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Coffyn/Coffin Dynasty,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
www.christianfaithpublishing.com/books/
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories