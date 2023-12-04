Dave Herr’s Newly Released "Apples of Gold in Pictures of Silver" is an Articulate Discussion of Key Aspects of Prophetic Scripture
“Apples of Gold in Pictures of Silver” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dave Herr is an absorbing examination of God’s word that raises fresh questions and encourages readers to consider the knowledge contained therein.
Pittsburgh, PA, December 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Apples of Gold in Pictures of Silver”: a captivating exploration of what can be discovered within prophecy. “Apples of Gold in Pictures of Silver” is the creation of published author Dave Herr, a dedicated family man who spent twenty-seven years working in a Christian nonprofit organization.
Herr shares, “Maybe some people study prophecy for the thrill of the sensational, like adrenaline addicts chasing the next sky-dive rush. Certainly, promises given hundreds or thousands of years before their fulfillments are remarkable. However, sensationalism is not the intended purpose.
“And some people may think that prophecy is an ancillary, nonessential part of theology. But the premise of this book is that God-given prophecy has a far more profound purpose than sensationalism and plays an essential, inseparable part in the gospel message. Now if faith in Christ is all that is necessary for salvation, why is prophecy essential?
“The angel messenger who gave the Revelation to John answered that question. The angel told John, 'These are the true sayings of God.' Then John fell at the feet of the angel to worship him. The angel responded, 'See you do it not, for I am your fellow servant and of your brethren who have the testimony of Jesus. Worship God, for the testimony of Jesus is the spirit of prophecy' (Rev. 19:10). The angel explained that all prophecy connects to Jesus. Intrinsic to Jesus is prophecy, as is all scripture. That which predicts or speaks of His divine and human nature, His life and miracles, His death and resurrection, and His earthly and heavenly kingdom are all interconnected—they are all a part of His story, His testimony, His person.
“Therefore, Christ is the unspoken basis for this specific blessing given to readers of the Revelation: 'Blessed are they that read and hear the words of this prophecy and keep those things which are written in it, for the time is at hand' (Rev. 1:3). Though there is rich reward in every book of the Bible, no other gives the aforementioned promise of blessing.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dave Herr’s new book offers a straightforward resource for anyone with an interest in eschatology.
Consumers can purchase “Apples of Gold in Pictures of Silver” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Apples of Gold in Pictures of Silver,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
