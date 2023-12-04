Westin and Jayme Hege’s Newly Released "The Barnhouse Boys" is an Imaginative Adventure with an Important Lesson on Looking for the Positives in Life
“The Barnhouse Boys” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Westin and Jayme Hege is a delightful adventure as two young boys learn to appreciate their new home after a bumpy start distracts them from God’s blessings.
Wagener, SC, December 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Barnhouse Boys”: a charming throwback to simpler times with a message of thankfulness and compassion. “The Barnhouse Boys” is the creation of published authors, Westin and Jayme Hege, a husband-and-wife team, and loving parents to two sons.
Westin and Jayme Hege share, “This book is a true-life story of two boys and their trusty sidekick, Waverly, as they adjust to the ups and downs of living in a tiny new barn house. Together, they face the feeling of loss for their old home and battle the wild thoughts that tend to take over little boys’ imaginations of scary (but not always true) things on the new farm.
“Mom helps them navigate these thoughts, uncovers truth, and God’s promises to stand on with all the obstacles they face, and shows them just how nice of a place it is to live if they change their perspective.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Westin and Jayme Hege’s new book features charming artwork crafted by Marina Halak.
Consumers can purchase “The Barnhouse Boys” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Barnhouse Boys,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
