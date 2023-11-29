Author Hope Allison Robinson’s New Book "Nate Eats: Nate Come" is an Entertaining and Fantastic Learning Tool to Excel in Both English and Spanish
Recent release “Nate Eats: Nate Come” from Covenant Books author Hope Allison Robinson provides opportunities for kids to count, exercise their memory, and learn to make lists in both English and Spanish.
Manassas, VA, November 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hope Allison Robinson, the author of “Ally’s Apple Days,” “Zach’s Snacks,” and “Nate Eats” has completed her new book, “Nate Eats: Nate Come”: a fun and educational work that shares a story in English and Spanish, promoting an understanding of both languages.
The story introduces a young boy named Nate and describes the various foods he likes to eat throughout his day.
Author Hope Allison Robinson’s children—Allison, Zachary, and Nathan—are the inspiration for her stories which draw from each of their lives. Hope loves to teach and work with youth and plans to continue publishing educational children’s books.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Hope Allison Robinson’s new book inspires a love of learning in young readers.
Readers can purchase “Nate Eats: Nate Come” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
The story introduces a young boy named Nate and describes the various foods he likes to eat throughout his day.
Author Hope Allison Robinson’s children—Allison, Zachary, and Nathan—are the inspiration for her stories which draw from each of their lives. Hope loves to teach and work with youth and plans to continue publishing educational children’s books.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Hope Allison Robinson’s new book inspires a love of learning in young readers.
Readers can purchase “Nate Eats: Nate Come” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories