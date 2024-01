360 Sound and Vision Releases Its Slate of Films for 2024

New York, NY, January 20, 2024 --( PR.com )-- 360 Sound and Vision Ltd. is an independent movie studio, located in the United States.It is proud to announce its new slate of documentary movies for 2024. Here is a preview of all 360 Sound And Vision’s upcoming documentary releases scheduled to arrive on DVD, Blu-ray, and Video on Demand either 2024 or later. The company is run by CEO Dwayne Buckle and is set to be another wonderful year of awe-inspiring motion pictures.Here is a list of the films:- Pluto: The Dwarf Planet- The Face On Mars- Automata: The First A.I- Forgotten: Mysteries Of The 19th Century- Ancient Mysteries- America's Most Deadly Police Chases- Space Station- Space Shuttle- Ancient Symbols 2- Ancient Astronauts 2- Ancient Symbols 3- The Egyptian Origins Of Christianity- Dogon: Theory Of Creation- Hab Theory: Destruction On A Periodic Basis- Ice Age: History & Future- The History Of Cybernetics- From Cybernetics To Cybornetics- Blu-Ray: Art Of The Disc- DVD: The Digital Video Disc- Greatest Mysteries Of Egypt- Innovators Of Black History