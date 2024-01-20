360 Sound and Vision Releases Its Slate of Films for 2024
New York, NY, January 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- 360 Sound and Vision Ltd. is an independent movie studio, located in the United States.
It is proud to announce its new slate of documentary movies for 2024. Here is a preview of all 360 Sound And Vision’s upcoming documentary releases scheduled to arrive on DVD, Blu-ray, and Video on Demand either 2024 or later. The company is run by CEO Dwayne Buckle and is set to be another wonderful year of awe-inspiring motion pictures.
Here is a list of the films:
- Pluto: The Dwarf Planet
- The Face On Mars
- Automata: The First A.I
- Forgotten: Mysteries Of The 19th Century
- Ancient Mysteries
- America's Most Deadly Police Chases
- Space Station
- Space Shuttle
- Ancient Symbols 2
- Ancient Astronauts 2
- Ancient Symbols 3
- The Egyptian Origins Of Christianity
- Dogon: Theory Of Creation
- Hab Theory: Destruction On A Periodic Basis
- Ice Age: History & Future
- The History Of Cybernetics
- From Cybernetics To Cybornetics
- Blu-Ray: Art Of The Disc
- DVD: The Digital Video Disc
- Greatest Mysteries Of Egypt
- Innovators Of Black History
It is proud to announce its new slate of documentary movies for 2024. Here is a preview of all 360 Sound And Vision’s upcoming documentary releases scheduled to arrive on DVD, Blu-ray, and Video on Demand either 2024 or later. The company is run by CEO Dwayne Buckle and is set to be another wonderful year of awe-inspiring motion pictures.
Here is a list of the films:
- Pluto: The Dwarf Planet
- The Face On Mars
- Automata: The First A.I
- Forgotten: Mysteries Of The 19th Century
- Ancient Mysteries
- America's Most Deadly Police Chases
- Space Station
- Space Shuttle
- Ancient Symbols 2
- Ancient Astronauts 2
- Ancient Symbols 3
- The Egyptian Origins Of Christianity
- Dogon: Theory Of Creation
- Hab Theory: Destruction On A Periodic Basis
- Ice Age: History & Future
- The History Of Cybernetics
- From Cybernetics To Cybornetics
- Blu-Ray: Art Of The Disc
- DVD: The Digital Video Disc
- Greatest Mysteries Of Egypt
- Innovators Of Black History
Contact
360 Sound and Vision EntertainmentContact
Dwayne Buckle
347-605-2765
www.360soundandvision.com
Dwayne Buckle
347-605-2765
www.360soundandvision.com
Categories