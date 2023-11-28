Author Jack Griggs’s New Book, "In Search of the Beanstalk," is a Riveting Memoir Combining Humor and Sincerity That Recounts the Author's Family History and Life Journey

Recent release “In Search of the Beanstalk” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jack Griggs is a fascinating true story covering the author's family background and his life from birth through adulthood, recounting his tumultuous childhood in and out of orphanages and how he ultimately began his career in law enforcement and eventual retirement.