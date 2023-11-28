Author Jack Griggs’s New Book, "In Search of the Beanstalk," is a Riveting Memoir Combining Humor and Sincerity That Recounts the Author's Family History and Life Journey
Recent release “In Search of the Beanstalk” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jack Griggs is a fascinating true story covering the author's family background and his life from birth through adulthood, recounting his tumultuous childhood in and out of orphanages and how he ultimately began his career in law enforcement and eventual retirement.
Oologah, OK, November 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jack Griggs, a loving husband and father as well as a retired law enforcement executive, has completed his new book, “In Search of the Beanstalk”: a gripping memoir about the family history and life of the author, written to preserve his family’s history by recounting some of the amusing events and episodes of their humble beginnings and their journey to self-sufficiency.
Over the course of his career, author Jack Griggs worked in four law enforcement agencies, serving as Chief of Police in the last two. In addition to serving in the US Air Force and his work in law enforcement, Griggs also served on several community-based organizations, including several Chambers of Commerce, the YMCA, Rotary Clubs, and County Law Enforcement executive groups.
The author holds a BA in criminal justice and an MA in criminal justice, along with an MS in management. After his retirement, he continued to serve his community on the local Chamber of Commerce, the OTEMS Ambulance Board, United Way, and the Youth Athletic Board. He was also Chairman of the Retired California Police Chief’s Hospitality Group.
Griggs shares, “Although we were ‘poor’ and our family persevered through many hardships, levity made many of them tolerable, and the humorous stories were retold many times at family gatherings. My book will cover my family’s background and my life from birth through adulthood.
“All my life, my family often gathered together in one place or another, and shortly thereafter, stories of our life were told time and again. Now in my later years, I have noticed that some of the words of the stories had changed over the years from the original events, and some of the details were lost in the telling. Hearing my older siblings retell the stories, I noticed that time had intervened, and much of the event details that I remembered had been lost to them. Now as we have lost quite a few of the older family members and the ones that are left have fading memories, I decided to start writing the stories as they originally were told so that everyone in the family could have the benefit of the family history and humorous stories just as they had happened.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jack Griggs’s engaging tale weaves together the perfect blend of humor and sincerity as readers follow along on the author’s life journey to discover the various trials he and his family have managed to overcome, and his rise from humble beginnings to a successful law enforcement career. With a phenomenal memory for details, the author crafts an intimate self-portrait that is sure to capture the hearts of readers, remaining with them long after its stirring conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “In Search of the Beanstalk” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
