Author Harry O'Quinn’s New Book, “The Cold War: Defense Clandestine Service: Agent Henry Odum,” Follows a Defense Agent's Journey to Prove Himself on His First Assignment
Recent release “The Cold War: Defense Clandestine Service: Agent Henry Odum” from Newman Springs Publishing author Harry O'Quinn centers around Henry Odum, whose upbringing and affinity for language made him both a target for the KKK and a desirable operative for the military. After becoming a defense agent, Henry must draw on his skills as he's assigned on his first top secret mission.
Johnson City, TN, November 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Harry O'Quinn has completed his new book, “The Cold War: Defense Clandestine Service: Agent Henry Odum”: a gripping novel that follows special agent Henry Odum, whose incredible gift for language and moral compass leads him to success no matter what mission he’s assigned to.
“Some people have the ability to understand different languages and learn to speak them quickly. This was the case with Agent Henry Odum,” writes O’Quinn. “Being exposed to Southern black people at an early age in life taught him to speak the Gullah language and to respect their culture. That exposure placed him in danger of the KKK’s vengeance and pushed him to leave home before finishing school.
“The military quickly realized his potential to become a multilingual intelligence agent. Henry’s desire to do the right thing plays a big role in his missions’ success. This book is the first in a series that tells of Henry’s leadership skills and bravery during his missions.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Harry O'Quinn’s enthralling tale will follow Agent Odum as he attempts to prove his worth in the military and earn the respect of the higher ups, all while fighting for his loved ones and family back home. Expertly paced and full of suspense, O’Quinn weaves a thrilling tale that will leave readers spellbound and desperate for the next installment in Henry Odum’s story.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Cold War: Defense Clandestine Service: Agent Henry Odum” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Some people have the ability to understand different languages and learn to speak them quickly. This was the case with Agent Henry Odum,” writes O’Quinn. “Being exposed to Southern black people at an early age in life taught him to speak the Gullah language and to respect their culture. That exposure placed him in danger of the KKK’s vengeance and pushed him to leave home before finishing school.
“The military quickly realized his potential to become a multilingual intelligence agent. Henry’s desire to do the right thing plays a big role in his missions’ success. This book is the first in a series that tells of Henry’s leadership skills and bravery during his missions.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Harry O'Quinn’s enthralling tale will follow Agent Odum as he attempts to prove his worth in the military and earn the respect of the higher ups, all while fighting for his loved ones and family back home. Expertly paced and full of suspense, O’Quinn weaves a thrilling tale that will leave readers spellbound and desperate for the next installment in Henry Odum’s story.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Cold War: Defense Clandestine Service: Agent Henry Odum” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories