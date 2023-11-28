Author Harry O'Quinn’s New Book, “The Cold War: Defense Clandestine Service: Agent Henry Odum,” Follows a Defense Agent's Journey to Prove Himself on His First Assignment

Recent release “The Cold War: Defense Clandestine Service: Agent Henry Odum” from Newman Springs Publishing author Harry O'Quinn centers around Henry Odum, whose upbringing and affinity for language made him both a target for the KKK and a desirable operative for the military. After becoming a defense agent, Henry must draw on his skills as he's assigned on his first top secret mission.