Author Amanda Sullivan’s New Book, "Leaf," is a True Story for Young Readers to Learn the Effects of Frontotemporal Degeneration Dementia on a Person and Their Family
Recent release “Leaf” from Newman Springs Publishing author Amanda Sullivan is a powerful story of a young woman who grows up to become a loving mother and teacher, impacting countless lives along her journey. But after retirement, she receives a difficult diagnosis of frontotemporal degeneration dementia, which begins affecting her life and brings her family together in order to care for her.
Lincoln, NE, November 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Amanda Sullivan, a licensed independent mental health practitioner and certified master social worker with her own private practice in Nebraska and specializes in therapy for children, has completed her new book, “Leaf”: a heartfelt story that follows the happy life of a woman who is diagnosed with frontotemporal degeneration dementia, designed to help young readers understand the effects of the disease.
“Lynne has always been full of life,” writes Sullivan. “In childhood and even later as an adult, Lynne is articulate, cheerful, and friendly. Whether she is leading her siblings on an adventure when young or teaching her students to fall in love with art, Lynne leads with enthusiasm and conviction. After years of positively impacting many lives, Lynne decides to retire. Unfortunately, before she can enjoy a more slow-paced life and pursue other passions, something starts affecting her once vibrant personality. Lynne begins to struggle to speak and understand others. Her essence of who she is becomes forever altered. Lynne's story illustrates how frontotemporal degeneration dementia can present, the devastation it causes, and how a family learns to cope with this heartbreaking illness and loss.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Amanda Sullivan’s engaging tale is a true story that the author began to write after her mother, Lynne, was diagnosed with frontotemporal degeneration dementia and she struggled to find any book on this specific type of dementia for her own kids. Driven by her desire to create a story that genuinely depicted the heartbreaking devastation of this disease, while also humanizing it and normalizing emotions of the individuals who are impacted by this experience, “Leaf” is the perfect tool for parents and guardians alike to help explore the effects of frontotemporal degeneration dementia in a way that children can more easily understand on a level that they can relate to.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Leaf” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Lynne has always been full of life,” writes Sullivan. “In childhood and even later as an adult, Lynne is articulate, cheerful, and friendly. Whether she is leading her siblings on an adventure when young or teaching her students to fall in love with art, Lynne leads with enthusiasm and conviction. After years of positively impacting many lives, Lynne decides to retire. Unfortunately, before she can enjoy a more slow-paced life and pursue other passions, something starts affecting her once vibrant personality. Lynne begins to struggle to speak and understand others. Her essence of who she is becomes forever altered. Lynne's story illustrates how frontotemporal degeneration dementia can present, the devastation it causes, and how a family learns to cope with this heartbreaking illness and loss.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Amanda Sullivan’s engaging tale is a true story that the author began to write after her mother, Lynne, was diagnosed with frontotemporal degeneration dementia and she struggled to find any book on this specific type of dementia for her own kids. Driven by her desire to create a story that genuinely depicted the heartbreaking devastation of this disease, while also humanizing it and normalizing emotions of the individuals who are impacted by this experience, “Leaf” is the perfect tool for parents and guardians alike to help explore the effects of frontotemporal degeneration dementia in a way that children can more easily understand on a level that they can relate to.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Leaf” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories