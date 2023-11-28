Author Amanda Sullivan’s New Book, "Leaf," is a True Story for Young Readers to Learn the Effects of Frontotemporal Degeneration Dementia on a Person and Their Family

Recent release “Leaf” from Newman Springs Publishing author Amanda Sullivan is a powerful story of a young woman who grows up to become a loving mother and teacher, impacting countless lives along her journey. But after retirement, she receives a difficult diagnosis of frontotemporal degeneration dementia, which begins affecting her life and brings her family together in order to care for her.