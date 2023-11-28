Author Mark DenDekker’s New Book, "A Boy's Life Journey," is a Fascinating Memoir Exploring the Author's Exploits and Trials That Have Shaped His Lived Experiences

Recent release “A Boy's Life Journey” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mark DenDekker is a wildly entertaining autobiographical account of the author's life and how, throughout the various twists and turns, he was able to survive it all with the help of those around him and his determination to enjoy life to the fullest.