Author Mark DenDekker’s New Book, "A Boy's Life Journey," is a Fascinating Memoir Exploring the Author's Exploits and Trials That Have Shaped His Lived Experiences
Recent release “A Boy's Life Journey” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mark DenDekker is a wildly entertaining autobiographical account of the author's life and how, throughout the various twists and turns, he was able to survive it all with the help of those around him and his determination to enjoy life to the fullest.
Solana Beach, CA, November 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mark DenDekker, who grew up in Southern California, has completed his new book, “A Boy's Life Journey”: a compelling memoir documenting the various situations and struggles the author has encountered over the course of his life, and how he overcame it all to become the man he is today while enjoying all that life has to offer.
“‘A story!’ - that’s all I keep hearing,” writes DenDekker. “People want to hear an entertaining story. If it is true, so much the better. I took thirty days to write chicken scratches (the manuscript). But the story was there.
“Growing up, I saw life as ‘The one who has the most fun wins!’ I cared about three things: sports, beer, and skirts (not in any particular order). I didn’t try to hide it! What people didn’t see was all the work I put in, like going to class with rabbit ears and silver-dollar eyeballs, running five or six miles a day for decades, or eating drive-through at 9:00 p.m. because I was practicing. Hopefully, this book brings to fact that I was paying attention.
“I have been told that I write well, that I am a storyteller, that I have some very funny stories, and that I am well versed in the English language. I think it all adds up to something entertaining and true.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mark DenDekker’s enthralling tale will take readers on an entertaining and thought-provoking journey as they follow along on the author’s life story, from childhood to the present, and discover his incredible escapades and difficult struggles that shaped him. Expertly paced and deeply personal, DenDekker weaves an intimate self-portrait that will leave readers spellbound and remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “A Boy's Life Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
