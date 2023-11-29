Author Mac T’s New Book, "The Adventures of the Turtles," Introduces a Family of Turtles That Grow Closer and Learn More About Each Other During an Exciting Adventure
Recent release “The Adventures of the Turtles” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mac T takes readers to a small, quiet area in the forest where a family is about to experience fun, adventure, and fear that will change everyone’s lives forever.
New York, NY, November 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mac T has completed the new book, “The Adventures of the Turtles”: a heartwarming children’s story that follows a family of turtles that is experiencing lots of excitement.
Big Brother Turtle and Little Brother Turtle are so very much alike but at the same time, quite different. They are about to find out just how much they mean to each other during this adventurous journey.
Big Brother Turtle and Little Brother Turtle are also about to get very mature during their adventure in the forest in only a few hours. Big Brother Turtle and Little Brother Turtle’s parents will be excited to see how the brothers have learned so much during the short adventurous journey.
Big Brother Turtle and Little Brother Turtle experience new sounds, noises, and animals they didn’t know existed. In the end, Big Brother Turtle and Little Brother Turtle see how much they are loved and how much they mean to so many family members and friends when they get back home.
Author Mac T writes, “He and Squirrel took off running. Little Brother Turtle went back into his shell. The fox started chasing them. Squirrel ran up a tree, and Rabbit saw a fallen tree with a hole in it. The fox chased him into it. He tried to fit in but could not. He went over to the tree and looked up. Squirrel threw a nut down and hit him on the head, and he left them alone. Fox went over to Little Brother Turtle and tried to bite through his shell. He then turned him over. Seeing there was no way to get in, he looked around again and lost interest. The fox left. Squirrel watched him as he left and came down and let the others know he was gone. They got together and continued on their way after Little Brother Turtle broke another branch.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mac T’s meaningful tale features colorful, expressive illustrations that help bring the characters to life.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "The Adventures of the Turtles" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
