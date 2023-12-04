Author N.E. Frye’s New Book, “Random Apparitions,” is a Stunning Assortment of Poems Containing the Author’s Various Observations and Reflections of the World Around Him
Recent release “Random Apparitions” from Newman Springs Publishing author N.E. Frye is a brilliant compilation of poetry and ruminations that reveal the author’s unique thoughts and past experiences and his observations of the current state of the world.
New York, NY, December 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- N.E. Frye, a veteran and retired educator, has completed his new book, “Random Apparitions”: a thought-provoking collection of poems inspired by the author’s experiences and observations of the world around him, touching on a wide variety of topics related to the world around him and the human condition.
Born in 1934 in Akron, Ohio, author N. E. Frye earned a BA from the University of Akron and, over the years, also acquired an MBA from Michigan State and Juris Doctorate from North Carolina Central University. The author served for twenty-four years in the Army and followed that with twenty-two years of teaching, mostly in the North Carolina Community College System. After retiring in 2002, Frye now lives in Garner, North Carolina, with his wife of sixty-four years, his son, a dog, and a cat. He is a retired member of the North Carolina Bar.
Frye shares, “I don’t know why I did it; let’s call it therapy, I suppose I’m out of touch with modern poetry. Or just too old and grumpy for this modern stuff. I’ve tried to understand it, but haven’t had much luck.
“I don’t know why I do it; maybe it’s a curse. But now and then, I need to rattle off another verse. I wake up of a morning, and lying there in bed, Start putting words together, somewhere in my head.
“I might stop it if someone tells me they’re no good, Or I might slash their tires, and write another book.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, N.E. Frye’s engaging writings are sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, expanding their horizons as they discover the author’s incredible gift of prose. Heartfelt and deeply personal, Frye paints an intimate self-portrait through poetry that is sure to invite readers to revisit this riveting series over and over again and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Random Apparitions” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
