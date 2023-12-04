Author Harold L. Chappell Ed.d’s New Book, “A Comprehensive Guide For Arranging Your Personal Affairs,” Aims to Help Readers Plan Their Final Wishes for Any Possibility

Recent release “A Comprehensive Guide For Arranging Your Personal Affairs” from Newman Springs Publishing author Harold L. Chappell Ed.d is a thought-provoking look at the many different future planning options that one has available to them, allowing readers to ensure that their estate and final wishes are all planned out no matter what stage of life they might be at currently.