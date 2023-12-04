Author Harold L. Chappell Ed.d’s New Book, “A Comprehensive Guide For Arranging Your Personal Affairs,” Aims to Help Readers Plan Their Final Wishes for Any Possibility
Recent release “A Comprehensive Guide For Arranging Your Personal Affairs” from Newman Springs Publishing author Harold L. Chappell Ed.d is a thought-provoking look at the many different future planning options that one has available to them, allowing readers to ensure that their estate and final wishes are all planned out no matter what stage of life they might be at currently.
Sun City West, AZ, December 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Harold L. Chappell Ed.d, a veteran of the US Air Force and a retired educator, has completed his new book, “A Comprehensive Guide For Arranging Your Personal Affairs”: a poignant tool to help readers think about and prepare for all different kinds of possibilities for their future, ranging from retirement and planning a will to making medical decisions and funeral arrangements.
Born in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, author Harold L. Chappell Ed.d served in the Air Force during the Korean war in Okinawa and at the strategic air command in Omaha, Nebraska. He is a retired educator, having taught in Guam and Panama, and worked in all levels of education, from high school principal to a professor and chairman of the Department of Education at Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri. Chappell and his wife, Katsy, have traveled extensively throughout the Far East, Middle East, Europe, and Central and South America with their two children, and they currently reside in Sun City West, Arizona.
“The title of the book carries you to your final destination, but the most important items are how you get there,” shares Chappell. “In looking at the table of contents, one can see how one of the early items, section 2, is selecting the executor of your estate. Imagine if the author selects you to serve in that capacity. Unfortunately, you would have no idea of what my requests would have been—but if I had filled out each of the sections, you would know, precisely, what I desired to be done.
“In addition, there are questions you could use in making decisions about the capabilities of specialists, such as financial advisers, attorneys, realtors, and others you may need at some time. Most importantly, in section 35, where you may want to move to a senior living facility, there are thirty-five questions you need to ask and three copies of the questionnaire for each of the three facilities you choose to interview.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Harold L. Chappell Ed.d’s enlightening tale will help readers not only ensure that their final wishes are carried out when the time comes, but also ensure that their loved ones are not burdened with making difficult decisions based on what one might have wanted. Expertly laid out in an easy-to-digest format, Chappell leaves no stone unturned as he helps readers explore all the potential options for settling one’s estate and future planning, ensuring that readers of all ages and from all backgrounds can benefit from his work.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “A Comprehensive Guide For Arranging Your Personal Affairs” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
