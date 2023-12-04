Author Ogaranya Tabowei’s New Book, "A Tale of Two Marriages," Examines the Different Foundations of One Man's Arranged Marriage and That of His First-Born Daughter

Recent release “A Tale of Two Marriages” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ogaranya Tabowei is a fascinating story that compares one man's marriage to that of his first daughter and how their different inceptions created drastically different relationships between spouses that greatly contrast each other.