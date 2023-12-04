Author Ogaranya Tabowei’s New Book, "A Tale of Two Marriages," Examines the Different Foundations of One Man's Arranged Marriage and That of His First-Born Daughter
Recent release “A Tale of Two Marriages” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ogaranya Tabowei is a fascinating story that compares one man's marriage to that of his first daughter and how their different inceptions created drastically different relationships between spouses that greatly contrast each other.
Kissimmee, FL, December 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ogaranya Tabowei, a retired OB/GYN who served as commissioner in the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources in Delta State, Nigeria, has completed his new book, “A Tale of Two Marriages”: a stirring tale that examines the tribulations of two marriages, one arranged and the other through courtship, and how their beginnings lead to vastly different outcomes and struggles.
Tabowei writes, “Pere was born into a middle-class family. His father was the chief priest of the community shrine. Although he was a brilliant boy in his primary and secondary school days, he was not able to go to the university because his father's magnanimity turned out to be a disfavor. His creditors could not pay up. He struggled through life until his father arranged his marriage. Although this marriage was blessed with children, it was a tumultuous one. It was an arranged marriage that was meant to raise children of average or more-than-average heights because the father, the mother, and Pere were below the average heights. Ebiere, the wife, was a tall girl from a family of tall individuals.
“The marriage was devoid of courtship, which was a foundational error. The marriage crashed irrevocably. He lived a perilous life until he met a mentor, Ebuka, whose financial assistance and pieces of advice pulled him out of the woods.
“His first daughter, Jennifer, met her choice and got married to him after a period of courtship. This marriage almost followed that of Pere and Ebiere, her parents; but luckily, there was a detour. They were able to settle themselves and remained married for life. The two marriages remained a contrast.
“Pere became a Christian convert after the gospel of change that was preached to him. He became the Achilles tendon of the church that he built. He wished his parents were alive to see the difference between traditional religion and Christianity.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ogaranya Tabowei’s enthralling tale will take readers on a poignant and character-driven journey that examines the very nature of marriage, and what makes a successful union in the first place. Thought-provoking and expertly paced, Tabowei weaves a heartfelt tale that is sure to remain with readers long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “A Tale of Two Marriages” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
