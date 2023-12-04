Author John Marciniak’s New Book, "The Illustrated Book of Halloween Vol 1," is a Compilation of Spellbinding and Alluring Halloween Illustrations
Recent release “The Illustrated Book of Halloween Vol 1” from Newman Springs Publishing author John Marciniak is a collection of stunning and eye-catching Halloween illustrations.
Lafayette, IN, December 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- John Marciniak, born in 1944 in Detroit, Michigan, has completed his new book, “The Illustrated Book of Halloween Vol 1”: a collection of spooky and vibrant Halloween illustrations.
Author John Marciniak has a Bachelor of Science degree from Michigan State University and was in the US Army in 1968 in the Central Highlands, Vietnam. For thirty-seven years, he worked as a Rehabilitation Therapist at Indiana State Hospital for the mentally and criminally ill.
The inspiration for the work came from the author’s wife, Debra, who decorates the living room for every Holiday. New Year's Eve, Valentine's Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, July 4, Halloween, Veteran’s Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.
Marciniak writes, “After observing her numerous decorations of witches, skeletons, Jack-o-lanterns, rats, cats, and bats. I began to see images in my head. I needed a hobby anyway. I was tired of watching Mr. Commercial for twelves minutes of a half hour T.V. program. The result is ‘The Illustrated Book of Halloween, Vol. I.’ Yes, I am a kitchen table artist.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, John Marciniak’s magnificent work serves as a source of visual entertainment and an inspiration to create Halloween or seasonal artwork.
Readers who wish to experience this one-of-a-kind work can purchase “The Illustrated Book of Halloween Vol 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
