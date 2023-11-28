Author Ron Knowlton’s New Book, "The Magic of a Butterfly Kiss," is a Delightful Story of Gaining the Courage Necessary to Overcome One's Fears and Follow Their Heart
Recent release “The Magic of a Butterfly Kiss” from Covenant Books author Ron Knowlton is a captivating story of a shy caterpillar with low self-esteem who is fearful of admitting his feelings and making friends. But with the help of other butterflies in the garden, he discovers the inner strength and courage necessary to make a leap of faith and become the butterfly he was meant to be.
Los Osos, CA, November 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ron Knowlton, who was born in a small town in New Mexico and has always had a fondness for storytelling, has completed his new book, “The Magic of a Butterfly Kiss”: a charming story of a caterpillar who manages to rise above his shyness and finds the courage necessary to become a beautiful butterfly.
“‘The Magic of a Butterfly Kiss’ is a story about overcoming our fears, making good friends, learning to express love to others, and taking a chance in life by striving to become more than you ever thought you could be,” shares Knowlton.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ron Knowlton’s new book will help to inspire readers of all ages to be brave and to follow their dreams as they witness the young caterpillar’s journey to transform himself into something greater. With colorful artwork to help bring Knowlton’s tale to life, “The Magic of a Butterfly Kiss” is sure to capture the imaginations of readers and remain with them long after its heartfelt conclusion.
Readers can purchase “The Magic of a Butterfly Kiss” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
