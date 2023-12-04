Author Sydnee Ocker’s New Book, "When Teardrops Fall and Other Poems," a Heartfelt Series of Poems About Love, Loss, and Living Through Narcissistic Abuse
Recent release “When Teardrops Fall and Other Poems” from Covenant Books author Sydnee Ocker is a poignant and eye-opening assortment of poems that explores what it can be like loving a narcissist and the lasting effects of putting up with the emotional abuse they can inflict.
Drumright, OK, December 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sydnee Ocker, an author from a small town in Oklahoma who enjoys gardening, cooking, playing volleyball, and hanging out with her Chihuahua, Cricket, has completed her new book, “When Teardrops Fall and Other Poems”: a collection of poems that explore what life is like living with a narcissist and dealing with their emotional abuse.
Through “When Teardrops Fall and Other Poems,” author Sydnee Ocker weaves a powerful and insightful look at the ways in which narcissists manipulate those around them, turning love and trust into weapons that can be used to control others. Each entry explores a different facet of surviving narcissistic behaviors, and overcoming the hold they can have on their victims through inner strength and a firm faith in the Lord.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sydnee Ocker’s new book is a powerful tool that will help readers to recognize the warning signs and red flags of narcissists in their life, no matter the form they might take. Thought-provoking and emotional, Ocker’s hope is that her poetry will connect with readers, inspiring them to leave behind their abusers, no longer under their spell, and move on with their lives.
Readers can purchase “When Teardrops Fall and Other Poems” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
