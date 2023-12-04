Author Gregory Miles’s New Book, "Big Frank," is a Riveting Biography Dedicated to the Author's Father Frank Miles, a Conscientious and Unsung Hero of His Community

Recent release “Big Frank” from Covenant Books author Gregory Miles is a compelling and poignant novel that documents the life of Frank Miles, as told through the eyes of his son, the author. Through sharing his father's story, Miles reveals how Big Frank worked tirelessly to provide for his family and community, despite the struggles he endured.