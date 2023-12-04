Author Gregory Miles’s New Book, "Big Frank," is a Riveting Biography Dedicated to the Author's Father Frank Miles, a Conscientious and Unsung Hero of His Community
Recent release “Big Frank” from Covenant Books author Gregory Miles is a compelling and poignant novel that documents the life of Frank Miles, as told through the eyes of his son, the author. Through sharing his father's story, Miles reveals how Big Frank worked tirelessly to provide for his family and community, despite the struggles he endured.
Southfield, MI, December 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gregory Miles, a loving husband and father as well as a historian, has completed his new book, “Big Frank”: a compelling biography that covers the life and times of the author’s father, Frank Miles, the various challenges he and his family faced throughout his life, and how he worked hard to overcome them all.
Originally from Royal Oak Township, Michigan, author Gregory Miles’s family roots extend all the way back to the Antebellum Period. He received the Russell Brown Memorial Tribute Award from Detroit’s Fred Hart Williams Genealogical Society. After working for thirty-one years, the author retired from Detroit Faygo Beverages, where he served as a Teamsters Union Steward. He is happily married to his Oakland University sweetheart, Delores, and they have resided in Southfield for over thirty years. They have one son, Gregory Junior, who is a Michigan State University graduate.
“The book is titled ‘Big Frank’ because that’s what people in the community called him,” writes Miles. “They were aware of the contributions and services he had provided. Even as a US Air Force veteran, he was still called big Frank by his military friends and later by his United Auto Workers buddies. A stint at University of Detroit Mercy School of Law gave (me) the confidence to write this biography. It is truly a story that deserves to be told.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gregory Miles’s new book is a powerful testament to the incredible life the author’s father led, and his endless dedication to his family and his community that touched the lives of countless others. Heartfelt and deeply personal, Miles weaves a beautiful tapestry of his father’s life that is sure to leave readers spellbound, inspiring them to follow in Big Frank’s footsteps to work towards improving the lives of those around them.
Readers can purchase “Big Frank” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Originally from Royal Oak Township, Michigan, author Gregory Miles’s family roots extend all the way back to the Antebellum Period. He received the Russell Brown Memorial Tribute Award from Detroit’s Fred Hart Williams Genealogical Society. After working for thirty-one years, the author retired from Detroit Faygo Beverages, where he served as a Teamsters Union Steward. He is happily married to his Oakland University sweetheart, Delores, and they have resided in Southfield for over thirty years. They have one son, Gregory Junior, who is a Michigan State University graduate.
“The book is titled ‘Big Frank’ because that’s what people in the community called him,” writes Miles. “They were aware of the contributions and services he had provided. Even as a US Air Force veteran, he was still called big Frank by his military friends and later by his United Auto Workers buddies. A stint at University of Detroit Mercy School of Law gave (me) the confidence to write this biography. It is truly a story that deserves to be told.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gregory Miles’s new book is a powerful testament to the incredible life the author’s father led, and his endless dedication to his family and his community that touched the lives of countless others. Heartfelt and deeply personal, Miles weaves a beautiful tapestry of his father’s life that is sure to leave readers spellbound, inspiring them to follow in Big Frank’s footsteps to work towards improving the lives of those around them.
Readers can purchase “Big Frank” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories