Future Horizons Releases "Parenting While Autistic"
Arlington, TX, November 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- While negating the idea that people with autism shouldn’t have children, this candidly written guide provides essential tips for parents on the spectrum. There’s advice on everything from coping with childcare challenges on your sensory sensitivities, to planning a secure and fun lifestyle for your kids. Advice is tailored to change as your children grow from infancy to adulthood, so they always feel loved and protected. Fictional family scenarios and lessons from real parents round out this crucial childcare aid. Wendy assures you every step of the way that you are not alone. You’ve got this.
This is the fourth book of the series, Adulting while Autistic.
Wendela Whitcomb Marsh, MA, RSD, is an award-winning author and CEO of Adult
Autism Assessment & Services. More importantly, she's Mom to three disabled adult
children, two of them late-diagnosed autists. Having co-parented with her autistic
husband, Dr. Wendy is uniquely qualified to offer helpful tips and strategies,
encouragement, and optimism to Parenting While Autistic.
Contact
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
