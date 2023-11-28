Author James Brewer’s New Book, "The Legend of the Emerald Cross," Follows a Fisherman Who Finds an Emerald Cross and Lets It Guide Him Through His Trials and Tribulation

Recent release “The Legend of the Emerald Cross” from Page Publishing author James Brewer is a compelling story of a young fisherman named Buck who takes up a job of steering a shrimp boat that has a catastrophic effect on his life. After losing everything, Buck finds an emerald studded cross that leads him to discover the Lord and guides him on his search for justice and a way back home.