eBacMap, LLC and Charm Sciences, Inc., Launch Automated API Integration of Charm’s ATP Data in the eBacMap® Environmental Monitoring and Reporting Platform
Cypress, CA, November 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- eBacMap, LLC, a software developer of environmental mapping, tracking and trending for the food manufacturing industry, in collaboration with Charm Sciences, Inc., a leading provider of real-time sanitation monitoring tests and other innovative food safety solutions, is proud to announce the launch of an integrated mapping and trending software tool for food manufacturing plants.
“This collaboration between Charm and eBacMap allows subscribers to automatically map and trend real-time ATP sanitation test data and their microbiological and other environmental monitoring data into a single comprehensive management system,” explained Melissa Calicchia, M.S., C.F.S, and Chief Science Officer at eBacMap, LLC. “We are thrilled to join Charm in creating digital solutions that allow our mutual clients to further their food safety efforts by enabling improved understanding of performance as indicated by individual and across multiple different monitoring parameter results relative to equipment and environment surfaces.”
Using a WiFi API, Charm's ATP sanitation test results are imported automatically into the eBacMap Data Mapping & Trending software. The data digitally associates ATP sanitation verification performance with microbial indicators, pathogen test results, allergen test results, and more onto a facility map. The progressive performance at all sampling sites across a heat map is evident in a single view as trend rings, providing easy visual imagery indicating non-conformance history. Maps and trends allow manufacturers to more quickly identify performance that indicates food safety risks may be developing, allowing communications, investigation, corrective and preventive action for control.
Food facilities face mounting pressure to maintain hygiene standards and respond swiftly to deviations. Through this collaboration, Charm empowers facilities to proactively address sanitation challenges and manage hygienic challenges in a comprehensive microbial risk-based and predictive digital approach. Environmental monitoring data is turned into actionable insights and easy-to-understand training tools.
"We are delighted to collaborate with eBacMap, introducing their intuitive data mapping and trending management platform as part of our integrated sanitation program," said Bob Salter, VP of Regulatory Affairs and Business Development at Charm Sciences, Inc. "By combining the power of data collection, integration, visualization and communication with Charm's 45 years of food safety experience using real-time, simple, and fast screening tests, we are revolutionizing how food facilities approach compliance and enhance their food safety programs."
Benefits of the Integrated Software Tool:
Paperless and real-time integration of ATP data into software by API
Cut labor costs with automated sample collection scheduling.
Minimize errors inherent in the manual upkeep of spreadsheets.
Save time by directly uploading data from 3rd party lab partners and communicating results within LIMS systems.
Provide heat maps, trend lines, and trend reports on demand showing hotspots for management review and audits.
Programmed communication and notifications to management.
Reduce the cost of rework and risk of recall.
Intuitive software experience allowing multiple users, instruments, and facilitie
The integrated software tool, represents a significant advancement in enabling food facilities to ensure the safety and well-being of consumers while maintaining compliance with regulations.
About eBacMap, LLC.
eBacMap, LLC is a software solutions provider based in Orange County, California with deep roots in the food safety sector. eBacMap offers a cloud-based SaaS platform, which contains numerous proprietary and patent pending innovations that help food quality and safety teams track and trend their testing data to better investigate and remedy facility contamination issues. eBacMap serves clients throughout North America and internationally, ranging from single plant operations to multi-facility enterprises. www.ebacmap.com
About Charm Sciences, Inc.
Established in 1978 in Greater Boston, Charm Sciences helps protect consumers, manufacturers, and global brands from a variety of issues through the development of food safety, water quality, and environmental diagnostic tests and equipment. Selling directly and through its network of distributors, Charm’s products serve the dairy, feed and grain, food and beverage, water, healthcare, environmental, and industrial markets in more than 100 countries around the globe. https://www.charm.com
