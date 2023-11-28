Author Roger N. Messer, J.D.’s New Book, "Tort Wars," is a Stirring Assortment of True Stories and Trials Focusing on the Author’s Fight for Justice for His Clients
Recent release “Tort Wars” from Page Publishing author Roger N. Messer, J.D. is a series of true cases from the author’s career as a trial lawyer, focusing on his empathy for his clients and his unending fight to achieve justice for them in the wake of tragedy. Through each trial, readers will discover how the humanity and compassion of the author’s practice is a vital part of his success.
Port St. Lucie, FL, November 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Roger N. Messer, J.D., a civil trial attorney living in Port St. Lucie, Florida, has completed his new book, “Tort Wars”: a gripping legal thriller that follows the author through his professional career, including some of his most prominent and compelling cases that lead to him becoming one of Florida’s most successful trial lawyers.
Author Roger N. Messer, J.D. graduated from Florida State University with a degree in government, after which he worked as a legislative research assistant in the offices of the Secretary of the Air Force in the Pentagon from 1972 until 1974. Messer attended law school at Stetson University College of Law in St. Petersburg, Florida, and has had over forty-five years of experience, particularly in the area of tort law in the State of Florida, and is a veteran of over one hundred jury trials in both state and federal courts. In 2019, the National Trial Lawyers named Roger one of the top 100 plaintiff civil attorneys in the United States.
NY Times bestselling author J. Joaquin Fraxedas writes, “This is not a book just for lawyers, although any lawyer worth her or his salt will find it hard to put it down. Anyone interested in what it's really like to receive an unexpected phone call late at night after a long day in court and have to face a sudden legal emergency which requires you to drive across the state to provide urgently needed legal services to desperate clients who have nowhere else to turn should read this book.”
Published by Page Publishing, Roger N. Messer, J.D.’s engaging tale reveals both the legal and emotional aspects of the judicial system, as the author takes readers through his hard-hitting cases against powerful defense attorneys while fighting for his clients. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, “Tort Wars” is a spellbinding experience highlighting the human aspect of the law that readers won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "Tort Wars" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
