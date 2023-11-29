Author Reighn’s New Book, "An Alpha Male’s Love," is a Compelling Work of Poetry and Prose Exploring the Highs and Lows of a Tempestuous Romantic Relationship

Recent release “An Alpha Male’s Love” from Page Publishing author Reighn is an evocative and poetic tale of passion and pain as a woman navigates the constant confusion and unease of loving a manipulative man, and her eventual resolution to advocate for her heart and happiness.