Author Reighn’s New Book, "An Alpha Male’s Love," is a Compelling Work of Poetry and Prose Exploring the Highs and Lows of a Tempestuous Romantic Relationship
Recent release “An Alpha Male’s Love” from Page Publishing author Reighn is an evocative and poetic tale of passion and pain as a woman navigates the constant confusion and unease of loving a manipulative man, and her eventual resolution to advocate for her heart and happiness.
New York, NY, November 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Reighn, a Cincinnati native and longtime Tennessee resident, has completed her new book, “An Alpha Male’s Love”: a spellbindingly emotive work laying bare the raw emotion of passion and heartache.
“My legs were heavy, my throat was dry, I could not scream, nor could I cry.” He wants to win, but she needs it more.
His twisted words land her in a constant state of internal confusion. He teaches her by using his attentiveness as a decoy to keep Vanity unaware of his psychological tricks. The impact of their decisions leaves Vanity in a web of calculated affirmations while longing for real love and understanding.
Vanity no longer wants to breathe life into these fabricated pieces of her lifestyle. Her stoic existence is perceived as a coping mechanism to manage the pain and difficulties of her emotions while believing in a chaotic relationship. Meanwhile, an awakened Vanity turns off her frustrations by looking up to the moonlit sky. As Blueberry haze fills the night air, it ignites a roaring flame inside her that can only be put out by... her.
Manipulation, tired apologies, and worn-out excuses are no longer allowed to be used as props or revolving doors when it comes to Vanity’s heart. She gains strength by recapping moments in her life by writing poetry and listening to her true friends that helped cast a healing light on her alpha male’s love story.
Published by Page Publishing, Reighn’s engrossing book is an intriguing work for modern poetry readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "An Alpha Male's Love" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
