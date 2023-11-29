Author Ken England’s New Book, "The Gate Was Open," is an Unexpected Tale of a Washed-Up Rockstar Who is Reunited with the Daughter He Never Knew He Had
Recent release “The Gate Was Open” from Page Publishing author Ken England is a striking novel about Roscoe, whose daughter born of a one-night stand becomes his last reminding relative.
San Marcos, TX, November 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ken England has completed his new book, “The Gate Was Open”: an engrossing novel that introduces Roscoe, who started playing in a boy band at age fifteen. He met a fan, and after a one-night stand, Roscoe left with the band. She, however, had to start a nine-month journey of motherhood, but a run-in with cancer ended her life.
Liz started life as an orphan, and after Roscoe was found wandering, authorities found Liz. Since she was Roscoe’s only living relative, she was responsible.
Author Ken England spent eight years as an instructor and course director with the Voyageur Outward Bound School. He’s visited deserts, mountains, jungles, and the tundra of the Northwest Territories, and he has followed adventure in all these environments. He’s paddled rivers from Mexico to the Arctic. After his time as an adventurer, he became a paramedic in many places around the United States before he settled in Bozeman, Montana, and started the paramedic service there. He now volunteers for the American Red Cross and travels to disasters all across the country.
England writes, “Snow has very distinctive sounds when a person walks on it. A snow fall when the temperature is twenty below or colder has a very grating sound as the ice crystals grind together. The powder in a warmer snow often sloughs with a sound similar to someone pouring white refined sugar into a cup. But this morning, the snow was wet because the street surface was warm from the previous days of warmer weather. Therefore, a footfall made a squishy sound like stepping into a puddle. And the warmth of the road surface was one thing that saved the man from losing his feet to frostbite.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ken England’s stirring tale invites readers to discover how Roscoe’s journey unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this thoughtful work can purchase “The Gate Was Open” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Liz started life as an orphan, and after Roscoe was found wandering, authorities found Liz. Since she was Roscoe’s only living relative, she was responsible.
Author Ken England spent eight years as an instructor and course director with the Voyageur Outward Bound School. He’s visited deserts, mountains, jungles, and the tundra of the Northwest Territories, and he has followed adventure in all these environments. He’s paddled rivers from Mexico to the Arctic. After his time as an adventurer, he became a paramedic in many places around the United States before he settled in Bozeman, Montana, and started the paramedic service there. He now volunteers for the American Red Cross and travels to disasters all across the country.
England writes, “Snow has very distinctive sounds when a person walks on it. A snow fall when the temperature is twenty below or colder has a very grating sound as the ice crystals grind together. The powder in a warmer snow often sloughs with a sound similar to someone pouring white refined sugar into a cup. But this morning, the snow was wet because the street surface was warm from the previous days of warmer weather. Therefore, a footfall made a squishy sound like stepping into a puddle. And the warmth of the road surface was one thing that saved the man from losing his feet to frostbite.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ken England’s stirring tale invites readers to discover how Roscoe’s journey unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this thoughtful work can purchase “The Gate Was Open” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories