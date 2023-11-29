Author Susan Clayton Hibbard’s New Book, "Foxmoor Manor: A Highland Romance," is a Spellbinding Novel and an Otherworldly Love Story for the Ages
Recent release “Foxmoor Manor: A Highland Romance” from Page Publishing author Susan Clayton Hibbard is a riveting work of romantic fiction following the startling new trajectory of a successful businesswoman’s life after the death of her beloved grandfather. When Katherine MacLaughlan inherits a magnificent family manor in the Scottish Highlands, she must navigate the management of the vast estate, its dedicated staff, and a mysterious resident who was a friend to her grandfather.
Toms River, NJ, November 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Susan Clayton Hibbard, an avid traveler, retired high school and community college biology teacher, and internationally recognized photographer who was trained as a marine biologist and now lives near the Atlantic Ocean with her husband, dog, and two cats, has completed her new book, “Foxmoor Manor: A Highland Romance”: a gripping and potent story that keeps the pages turning until its satisfying conclusion.
Katherine MacLaughlan, founder and CEO of a successful multinational investment firm, has inherited Foxmoor Manor in the Scottish Highlands on the death of her grandfather. The stately mansion comes complete with loyal staff, beautiful horses, and the mysterious Matthew Thompson. Katherine’s grandfather leaves a letter telling her that Matthew resides in the manor and instructing her of his wishes for the future.
Major Matthew Thompson was an officer in the British Dragoons, who had been executed on the site of the manor in 1746 by the Scottish chieftain following the Battle of Culloden. Grandfather had been friends with the major and hoped that Katherine would get to know him as well.
Could her grandfather influence events that would change Katherine's life forever?
Published by Page Publishing, Susan Clayton Hibbard’s engrossing book is a superb choice for avid romance readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Foxmoor Manor: A Highland Romance” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
