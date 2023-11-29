Author Susan Clayton Hibbard’s New Book, "Foxmoor Manor: A Highland Romance," is a Spellbinding Novel and an Otherworldly Love Story for the Ages

Recent release “Foxmoor Manor: A Highland Romance” from Page Publishing author Susan Clayton Hibbard is a riveting work of romantic fiction following the startling new trajectory of a successful businesswoman’s life after the death of her beloved grandfather. When Katherine MacLaughlan inherits a magnificent family manor in the Scottish Highlands, she must navigate the management of the vast estate, its dedicated staff, and a mysterious resident who was a friend to her grandfather.