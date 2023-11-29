Author Cristina Nolan’s New Book, "Support Cat Adventures: The Great Escape," Follows a Support Cat Who Leaves Her Human to Head Off on a Grand Adventure to See the World

Recent release “Support Cat Adventures: The Great Escape” from Page Publishing author Cristina Nolan is a riveting story that follows Gracie, a support animal, who decides one day that she wants to see the world. But after escaping from her human, Brenden, she soon regrets her decision and does all she can to return home and continue to help Brenden with his medical needs.