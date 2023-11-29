Author Cristina Nolan’s New Book, "Support Cat Adventures: The Great Escape," Follows a Support Cat Who Leaves Her Human to Head Off on a Grand Adventure to See the World
Recent release “Support Cat Adventures: The Great Escape” from Page Publishing author Cristina Nolan is a riveting story that follows Gracie, a support animal, who decides one day that she wants to see the world. But after escaping from her human, Brenden, she soon regrets her decision and does all she can to return home and continue to help Brenden with his medical needs.
Denver, IA, November 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cristina Nolan, who has specialized in working with children with a variety of special needs for many years, has completed her new book, “Support Cat Adventures: The Great Escape”: a gripping story that follows an emotional support cat named Gracie, who wants to experience a new life outside of helping her human, Brenden, with his anxiety attacks and other medical needs, and plans a grand escape in order to do so.
Originally from Denver, Iowa, where she is currently an active member of her family church, author Christina Nolan has used her twenty years of experience in the education field to homeschool her children. Over the course of her career, Nolan has worked in various positions, including as a nanny to a child with autism, as a preschool director and teacher, as a paraeducator to middle school and high school students, and most importantly as a mother to two boys with special needs.
“Gracie’s job is not common for being a cat,” writes Nolan. “When her human, Brenden, goes into psychological nonepileptic seizures and anxiety attacks, it’s her responsibility to help him come out of them. The job is rewarding, but Gracie wants something new. The time has come to create an escape plan. Will she make it? Where will she go? Who will she meet? What will happen to Brenden if she is gone?
“Moonlight, Gracie’s sister and Jesse’s ADHD support cat, is full of rage and jealousy toward her sister. She will do anything to get Gracie out and keep her out. Will she succeed?”
Published by Page Publishing, Cristina Nolan’s enlightening tale was inspired by the author’s songs, whom she noticed would use their pet cats to help calm themselves down during stressful activities throughout the day. After witnessing this, Nolan decided to write “Support Cat Adventures” to help educate readers all about how a cat’s love and compassion can help them to become great support animals.
Through Gracie’s adventures, the author also aims to teach readers about a variety of disabilities that a family lives with including non-epileptic seizures, anxiety, ADHD, living in a wheelchair, and walking with a cane, all while teaching important moral values such as compassion, empathy, kindness, and forgiveness.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Support Cat Adventures: The Great Escape” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
