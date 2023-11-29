Author Eric Myers’s New Book, "Magical Melody," Introduces Fashion Designer Sofia and Her Loving Fiancé Max on Their Journey to a Successful and Happy Future
Recent release “Magical Melody” from Page Publishing author Eric Myers follows Sofia, a feisty fashionista whose plans for a family are beginning to replace adolescent memories she would much rather forget, and a fierce office rivalry which threatens to unravel her dreams.
Fresno, CA, November 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Eric Myers has completed his new book, “Magical Melody”: an exciting novel that follows fashion designer Sofia navigating a fierce office rivalry amid her plans to build a family with her fiancé Max. But as the couple grows intimately close with the sexy girls next door, Sofia and Max learn their pasts won’t be the only thing standing in the way of their joyous future.
Focusing on academics and percussion in high school and graduating college with a business degree, he found himself unable to find traditional employment, introversion not helping his position in a valley between overqualified and inexperienced, moderately musically talented but preferring to keep it an enjoyable hobby.
Diving into the world of professional video gaming a few years before eSports became a mainstream fixture, he later found a renewed interest in politics, which eventually led to a few freelance Op-Eds. Hearing podcasters and commentators repeatedly discuss the lack of content creators in the political space, he began writing this book to both fill and subvert a gap he saw in an overlap of pop culture. When not writing, Eric enjoys going to the movies, playing video games, and following theme park developments.
Published by Page Publishing, Eric Myers’s spellbinding tale invites readers to discover how the feisty fashionista’s story unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this vivid work can purchase "Magical Melody" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
