Author Steven B. Reider’s New Book, "From Wag to Swag: A Coffee Table Tribute to Bird Dogs," is an Engaging Work That Spreads Awareness About Caring for Dogs in Need

Recent release “From Wag to Swag: A Coffee Table Tribute to Bird Dogs” from Page Publishing author Steven B. Reider was born out of finding a dog stranded on an old country road one afternoon in February of 2022 and the calling Steve had from his beloved Katie who died of cancer a year prior.