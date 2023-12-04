Author T.J. Nsoyuni’s New Book, "The United States of America: My Country of Destiny," is an Inspiring Tale of New Beginnings and the American Dream
Recent release “The United States of America: My Country of Destiny” from Page Publishing author T.J. Nsoyuni is an uplifting story inspired by his personal experiences, from his formative years in his native Camaroon through his eventful journey toward US citizenship.
Little Canada, MN, December 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- T.J. Nsoyuni, a native of Southern Camaroon, where he lived until moving to the United States in 2008 and becoming an American citizen, has completed his new book, “The United States of America: My Country of Destiny”: a stirring story of one man’s pursuit of freedom and opportunity in a new land.
“The United States of America: My Country of Destiny” is a facts-fit-fiction story of a hardworking, well-educated young Southern Cameroonian during the period of African-to-African colonial rule and occupancy by the Republic of Cameroon.
Bila was born and raised in the City of Komo, Northern Zone in the Southern Cameroons a.k.a. the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.
He seemed to be rejected by the culture. He studied hard and earned a master’s degree in geology, but because the country was poorly ruled under French Cameroon, his university diploma became worthless.
He did what he saw for a job, and because of his kind of job, he was mistaken for a madman. This was when mentally challenged people were considered dirt. They needed to be taken off the streets of Douala as a neo-French emperor was visiting.
At the time, Bila felt that his life was done. He got a US visa to travel to the United States of America, where he worked hard to become a naturalized US citizen.
When he had the opportunity to make a better life for himself and others, he did just that.
Published by Page Publishing, T.J. Nsoyuni’s engrossing book is a fictionalized memoir of perseverance and opportunity.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The United States of America: My Country of Destiny” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
