Author Paul Gonzales’s New Book, "Me and Orson: Growing up in the 1950s," is a Unique, First-Hand Account of What Life Was Like While Growing Up in Rural California

Recent release “Me and Orson: Growing up in the 1950s” from Page Publishing author Paul Gonzales is a captivating series of moments from the author's childhood as he and his cousin Orson experienced the growing pains of their formative years. Through each short story, Paul recounts the various life lessons he and Orson learned, as well as their adventures playing together and fond family memories.