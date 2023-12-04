Author Paul Gonzales’s New Book, "Me and Orson: Growing up in the 1950s," is a Unique, First-Hand Account of What Life Was Like While Growing Up in Rural California
Recent release “Me and Orson: Growing up in the 1950s” from Page Publishing author Paul Gonzales is a captivating series of moments from the author's childhood as he and his cousin Orson experienced the growing pains of their formative years. Through each short story, Paul recounts the various life lessons he and Orson learned, as well as their adventures playing together and fond family memories.
Fresno, CA, December 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Paul Gonzales, a graduate of community college, state university, and national university who practiced and taught radiologic technology before retiring in 2006, has completed his new book, “Me and Orson: Growing up in the 1950s”: a heartfelt memoir that details the author’s childhood growing up in a rural setting during the middle of the twentieth century, serving as a tribute to a bygone era and the beautiful community the author called home.
“This manuscript deals with that period in my life I commonly refer to as my prepubescent period. If it were not for my cousin, Orson, this period in my life would have been next to impossible,” writes Gonzales. “Maybe not so harsh, let’s say more trips to the fishpond, and most definitely an increase in the number of appearances before the inquisitions. Orson and I were most fortunate to experience this milestone in life before man landed on the moon, before cellphones, and most of all a time when mother said go play outside, which translated to ‘It’s 8 a.m. Don’t come back till noon.’ Your assumption is correct. This left two gentlemen a lot of time and space.
“Here is what greeted us each morning. From our front yards, we could see the snow-capped sierras. Following your line of sight was a fully functioning log mill with a large pond feed by a flume. From this point on was a mixture of pastureland and open agricultural land. Oh, yes, a canal full of water year-round. To find some activity to fill the day only required the willingness to bask in the glory of the right choice or the willingness to accept the full fury of a displeased mother.”
Published by Page Publishing, Paul Gonzales’s enthralling tale will transport readers back in time as they experience the thrilling adventures the author has over the course of his formative years, engaging in outdoor activities and truly enjoying life with close friends and family as all children deserve to do. Deeply personal and emotional, Gonzales weaves an intimate self-portrait that is sure to remain with readers long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Me and Orson: Growing up in the 1950s” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“This manuscript deals with that period in my life I commonly refer to as my prepubescent period. If it were not for my cousin, Orson, this period in my life would have been next to impossible,” writes Gonzales. “Maybe not so harsh, let’s say more trips to the fishpond, and most definitely an increase in the number of appearances before the inquisitions. Orson and I were most fortunate to experience this milestone in life before man landed on the moon, before cellphones, and most of all a time when mother said go play outside, which translated to ‘It’s 8 a.m. Don’t come back till noon.’ Your assumption is correct. This left two gentlemen a lot of time and space.
“Here is what greeted us each morning. From our front yards, we could see the snow-capped sierras. Following your line of sight was a fully functioning log mill with a large pond feed by a flume. From this point on was a mixture of pastureland and open agricultural land. Oh, yes, a canal full of water year-round. To find some activity to fill the day only required the willingness to bask in the glory of the right choice or the willingness to accept the full fury of a displeased mother.”
Published by Page Publishing, Paul Gonzales’s enthralling tale will transport readers back in time as they experience the thrilling adventures the author has over the course of his formative years, engaging in outdoor activities and truly enjoying life with close friends and family as all children deserve to do. Deeply personal and emotional, Gonzales weaves an intimate self-portrait that is sure to remain with readers long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Me and Orson: Growing up in the 1950s” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories