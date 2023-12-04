Author Jenni Rose’s New Book, "Mrs. Johnson Teaches Virtually," is a Lighthearted Children’s Book Recalling the Challenges of Remote Learning During the Covid-19 Pandemic
Recent release “Mrs. Johnson Teaches Virtually” from Page Publishing author Jenni Rose is a charmingly illustrated picture book for young readers commemorating the lighter side of their experiences in virtual school when in-person learning was not possible in 2020-2021.
New York, NY, December 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jenni Rose, a Wisconsin native, former cheerleader for her alma mater, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and NBA dancer for the Milwaukee Bucks Energee dance team, devoted mother of two sons, and veteran special education teacher with twenty-four years of experience currently working on her doctorate in administrative leadership, has completed her new book, “Mrs. Johnson Teaches Virtually”: a delightful work for preschool- and elementary-aged children.
Mrs. Johnson is a veteran teacher. So much so, an assignment in college involved simply sending an email to her professor. Mrs. Johnson didn't realize that her name was automatically included when she sent the email assignment. She sent another to let the professor know the assignment was from her.
Mrs. Johnson was technologically challenged during her experiences of virtual teaching throughout the year 2020. She did her best and enjoyed "seeing" her students and colleagues during a challenging and sad time in history. Mrs. Johnson's preschool students and families made the most of a difficult situation.
Published by Page Publishing, Jenni Rose’s engrossing book is an entertaining addition to any children’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Mrs. Johnson Teaches Virtually” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Mrs. Johnson is a veteran teacher. So much so, an assignment in college involved simply sending an email to her professor. Mrs. Johnson didn't realize that her name was automatically included when she sent the email assignment. She sent another to let the professor know the assignment was from her.
Mrs. Johnson was technologically challenged during her experiences of virtual teaching throughout the year 2020. She did her best and enjoyed "seeing" her students and colleagues during a challenging and sad time in history. Mrs. Johnson's preschool students and families made the most of a difficult situation.
Published by Page Publishing, Jenni Rose’s engrossing book is an entertaining addition to any children’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Mrs. Johnson Teaches Virtually” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories