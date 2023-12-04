Author Jenni Rose’s New Book, "Mrs. Johnson Teaches Virtually," is a Lighthearted Children’s Book Recalling the Challenges of Remote Learning During the Covid-19 Pandemic

Recent release “Mrs. Johnson Teaches Virtually” from Page Publishing author Jenni Rose is a charmingly illustrated picture book for young readers commemorating the lighter side of their experiences in virtual school when in-person learning was not possible in 2020-2021.