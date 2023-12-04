Author Anthony Tridico’s New Book, "Force 46 Strength and Conditioning," is a Tribute to Beloved Coach While Addressing Myths in Training and Program Design
Recent release “Force 46 Strength and Conditioning: The John Stucky Perspective; Transformative Knowledge for Fitness and Physical Education Design” from Page Publishing author Anthony Tridico is an intuitive guide that draws upon the author’s wealth of knowledge to guide readers to distinguish between actual training and random fitness as well as beware the fitness industries training fads and claims, no matter what starting level they might be.
Warren, PA, December 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Anthony Tridico, a twenty-five-year veteran physical education teacher and coach who holds a bachelor’s of science in kinesiology, a master’s in educational leadership, and currently runs his own strength and conditioning business called Force 46 Strength and Conditioning LLC, has completed his new book, “Force 46 Strength and Conditioning: The John Stucky Perspective; Transformative Knowledge for Fitness and Physical Education Design”: an insightful guide to improve one’s physical and strength training, as well as a tribute to the author’s coach at the University of Arkansas, John Stucky.
“Things do not really change as much as people like to claim,” writes Tridico. “When people see the solution but, in reality, they do not see the problem, then the new concept of change/intelligence spirals down the rabbit hole farther and farther from the actual problem. This only creates more problems, never solving or improving anything, leading to more ignorance, not intelligence.
“I knew when I left the weight room for the last time at the University of Arkansas in 1992 that all human beings should train like this. The lessons I learned in Coach Stucky’s weight room transformed my abilities in all areas to face the ills of society head-on in the chosen path ahead of me.
“A reality check in training, fitness, sport, and education is needed in the media-crazed times currently influencing society. Coach Stucky was the person who could see the problem and the solution fifty-seven years ago and counting. I am just a beneficiary of Coach Stucky’s gifts, trying to pay it forward for the kids and future generations and strength and conditioning.”
Published by Page Publishing, Anthony Tridico’s enlightening writings will help readers of all backgrounds better understand the foundational knowledge required to strength train and transform both their physical and mental attributes. Each chapter builds off of the previous one to design a comprehensive training plan that can be used by readers of all backgrounds to help them improve their training and cut through the rampant misinformation about fitness in order to truly reach their goals.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Force 46 Strength and Conditioning: The John Stucky Perspective; Transformative Knowledge for Fitness and Physical Education Design” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
