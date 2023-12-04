Author Anthony Tridico’s New Book, "Force 46 Strength and Conditioning," is a Tribute to Beloved Coach While Addressing Myths in Training and Program Design

Recent release “Force 46 Strength and Conditioning: The John Stucky Perspective; Transformative Knowledge for Fitness and Physical Education Design” from Page Publishing author Anthony Tridico is an intuitive guide that draws upon the author’s wealth of knowledge to guide readers to distinguish between actual training and random fitness as well as beware the fitness industries training fads and claims, no matter what starting level they might be.