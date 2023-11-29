Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Triumphs at Miami Open 2023, Secures Nine Medals
Exceptional Performance Showcases Academy's Dominance as South Florida’s Top Jiu-Jitsu Academy
Miami Lakes, FL, November 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu once again asserted its dominance in the Jiu-Jitsu arena at the Miami Fall International Open IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu tournament, held at the Miami-Dade County Youth Fairgrounds on November 4 and 5. The academy's dedicated athletes showcased exceptional skills and unwavering determination, securing a remarkable total of nine medals, further solidifying their standing as top-tier competitors.
The International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) is a renowned organization dedicated to promoting and organizing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) competitions worldwide. It serves as a central authority in the BJJ community, setting standards, rules, and guidelines for tournaments, ensuring fair play and safety across all levels of competition. These competitions attract top-tier BJJ practitioners from around the globe, offering a platform for athletes to showcase their skills, compete at various skill levels, and earn recognition within the Jiu-Jitsu community.
Out of the ten participating competitors representing the academy, Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu achieved an outstanding medal count: six gold medals, one silver, and four bronze medals. This stellar performance highlights the academy's commitment to fostering excellence and technical mastery among its athletes.
The Miami Open 2023 tournament, known for its competitive field and challenging matches, saw Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu's athletes exhibit extraordinary prowess across various weight categories and divisions.
“The event was extremely well organized. I’ve been a competitor pretty much since I started training Jiu-Jitsu and this by far has been one of the most well organized ones,” said Amauri Perez, 33.
“All of the fights were on time and with high level competitors. I earned a great medal after three difficult fights. The staff was very knowledgeable and professional,” added Perez, a police officer who has been training for three years with Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes.
Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu continues to set new benchmarks in Jiu-Jitsu tournaments, consistently showcasing exceptional performances and bringing home significant victories.
Professor Carlos Ramirez established the Miami Lakes Branch of Rilion Gracie Academies in 2014. He began his jiu-jitsu education under Master Rilion Gracie when Master Gracie moved from Brazil to Miami. Professor Wilson Sgai, began his jiu-jitsu journey in the year 1995 in São Paulo - Brazil training under the legendary Ryan Gracie. Professor Wilson is a 4th Degree Black Belt who moved to Miami in 2016 as a BJJ Athlete under Master Rilion Gracie as the head-coach of Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes.
For more information about Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy, their commitment to supporting local law enforcement, and their renowned Jiu-Jitsu programs, please visit https://riliongraciemiamilakes.com/.
