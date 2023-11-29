ASIX Unveils AX88772E: a Low-Power, Driverless USB 2.0 Fast Ethernet Controller

ASIX launches the latest AX88772E USB 2.0 to 10/100M Fast Ethernet Controller, featuring a small form factor, low power consumption, and driverless capabilities, which not only satisfies customers' demands for energy-saving and carbon-reducing products, but also enables users to effortlessly achieve a good plug-and-play networking experience.