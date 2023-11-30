North Suburban Medical Center Reopens Freestanding Emergency Room in Westminster Expanding Access
Denver, CO, November 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- North Suburban Medical Center is proud to announce the reopening of its freestanding emergency room at West 112th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, after resources were consolidated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Reopening this location offers greater access to high-quality, emergency care services to the residents of Westminster, Broomfield and neighboring communities.
“As a former flight nurse, I can tell you that when emergencies happen, every minute matters,” said Hollie Seeley, President and CEO of North Suburban Medical Center. “We are pleased to reopen our Northwest ER to provide this much-need resource to the surrounding communities we serve, and look forward to re-establishing and growing our relationships with Westminster area residents and businesses. As the north metro Denver continues to see tremendous growth, our neighbors need more options for trusted care, close to home, and the reopening of our Northwest ER helps us fulfill this promise.”
A full-service emergency department, the North Suburban Northwest ER is staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year by board-certified doctors, specialists and nurses trained in critical care and emergency care for all ages. The facility has six, private patient rooms and a designated trauma and resuscitation room. Onsite imaging and laboratory services, as well as a full spectrum of services to care for the whole family, are available. The ER is also equipped with a telemedicine camera for patient consultations by physician specialists.
From an unexpected fall to sudden chest pain, the Northwest ER is now open to provide lifesaving care – day or night – and joins the additional North Suburban emergency rooms aimed at providing the highest-level care, convenient to home for the growing north metro community.
The address of the Northwest ER is 11230 North Benton Street, the main North Suburban ER is located at 9191 Grant Street and the Northeast ER can be found at 12793 Holly Street.
About North Suburban Medical Center
North Suburban Medical Center is a 157 bed, level II state-designated trauma facility with a level II neonatal intensive care unit, cardiac catheterization services, primary stroke certification by The Joint Commission and accredited by the National Program for Breast Centers. North Suburban strives to meet and exceed the needs of the north metro Denver communities by also providing two freestanding, full-service emergency rooms and an outpatient surgery center. North Suburban continues to excel in quality of care and has been recognized with several awards, including several five-star awards from Healthgrades – all while maintaining the community feel that we were founded on and lead the way for healthcare in our area. HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE and North Suburban, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE contributed more than $889,000 through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, and also provided $677 million in charity, uninsured and other uncompensated care along with nearly $200 million in federal, state and local taxes.
Contact
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
