Author Edward Stone’s New Book, "Oath Binder," is a Riveting Fantasy Centered on a Mystical Yet Timeless, Universal Battle Between the Forces of Tyranny and Freedom
Recent release “Oath Binder” from Page Publishing author Edward Stone is a spellbinding work of fiction set in a land of witches, seers, and an evil ruler whose authoritarian reign brings misery to all bound under his rule. A rare and startling vision sparks the hope of a people for freedom; will the Oath Binder indeed come to save the world, or will all wither under the brutal bondage the Scarlet Emperor?
New York, NY, December 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Edward Stone, a resident of Western Maryland who lives in a house in the woods with his miniature pinscher and enjoys national parks, Asian cuisine, and cruises, has completed his new book, “Oath Binder”: a gripping and potent adventure that keeps the pages turning until its dramatic conclusion.
Out of the madness of the Godflight rose the Scarlet Emperor, binding the bloodlines of the witches to himself and bringing the sinister peace of totalitarian rule. When the oath binders dared to rise and make a choice and freedom a reality again, they were crushed, along with the last hopes of a new golden age.
But now, an oath binder has been found after centuries, with the power to bend fate with his words alone. Such a power could be used to bring the world to heel forever under the Scarlet Emperor or free it.
But will one boy’s power be enough to save the world from its fate or merely bind it to its destruction?
Published by Page Publishing, Edward Stone’s engrossing book is a superb choice for avid fantasy readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Oath Binder” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
