Author Edward Stone’s New Book, "Oath Binder," is a Riveting Fantasy Centered on a Mystical Yet Timeless, Universal Battle Between the Forces of Tyranny and Freedom

Recent release “Oath Binder” from Page Publishing author Edward Stone is a spellbinding work of fiction set in a land of witches, seers, and an evil ruler whose authoritarian reign brings misery to all bound under his rule. A rare and startling vision sparks the hope of a people for freedom; will the Oath Binder indeed come to save the world, or will all wither under the brutal bondage the Scarlet Emperor?