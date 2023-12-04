Author Angela Hunt’s New Book, "Trash Cans, Frying Pans, and a Raccoon Named Randy," Follows a Young Boy’s Investigation of Who Could be Going Through His Family’s Trash

Recent release “Trash Cans, Frying Pans, and a Raccoon Named Randy” from Page Publishing author Angela Hunt is a delightful story of a young boy who awakens one morning to find his family's trash cans a mess. Vowing to get to the bottom of this, Danny suspects the neighborhood girl Tallulah, but he soon realizes he needs her help to crack the case.