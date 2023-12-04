Author Angela Hunt’s New Book, "Trash Cans, Frying Pans, and a Raccoon Named Randy," Follows a Young Boy’s Investigation of Who Could be Going Through His Family’s Trash
Recent release “Trash Cans, Frying Pans, and a Raccoon Named Randy” from Page Publishing author Angela Hunt is a delightful story of a young boy who awakens one morning to find his family's trash cans a mess. Vowing to get to the bottom of this, Danny suspects the neighborhood girl Tallulah, but he soon realizes he needs her help to crack the case.
Grand Ridge, FL, December 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Angela Hunt, who uses writing as a way to find peace of mind despite the hectic world around her, has completed her new book, “Trash Cans, Frying Pans, and a Raccoon Named Randy”: a gripping story of a young boy named Danny who, along with his new friend Tallulah, investigates who has been going through his family’s trash.
Originally born in Florida, author Angela Hunt spent most of her life in Georgia, and spent a lot of time playing and entertaining herself while growing up with older siblings. Hunt fell in love with reading and eventually writing, and she used writing as a coping mechanism to deal with loneliness and trauma-based events. Through her imagination, she created friends and perfect worlds where happiness and adventure were never in short supply.
“New to the neighborhood, Danny takes it upon himself to find out who or what has been going through the neighborhood trash at night and making such a mess,” writes Hunt. “Is it a monster, an alien, or something else? Along the way, he meets Tallulah, who turns out to be his very best friend. Together they come up with a plan to catch the culprit and solve this messy mystery.”
Published by Page Publishing, Angela Hunt’s riveting tale will take readers on a thrilling journey as Danny works to discover who has been making a mess of his family’s trash. With surprising twists and turns along the way, Hunt weaves an unforgettable story that is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers everywhere with a spellbinding adventure of mystery and friendship.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Trash Cans, Frying Pans, and a Raccoon Named Randy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
